Gov. John Bel Edwards said he intends to push for more funding for colleges, early childhood education and public teacher pay raises all in the coming year, but he will be faced with the exact same hurdle put in place by Republican lawmakers earlier this year, a smaller amount of money to spend than what economists believe the state has.
The governor said he will likely submit another spending plan that assumes the state will have more money than is actually available to spend, in hopes that GOP leaders will again concede the state has additional funds available at some point. That means Edwards, a Democrat, is headed for a nearly identical battle with Republican leaders in the upcoming year as in 2019.
“We won't have any choice but to proceed in a fashion that was very similar to what we did earlier this year,” Edwards said at a press conference Wednesday at the State Capitol. “And that's unfortunate...This is the second time in two years.”
Still, the governor said he intends to fulfill three key campaign promises in 2020--more money for colleges and the second consecutive teacher pay raise, as well as money for his No. 1 education priority, early childhood. He has declined to spell out the specifics for how much each area will get, but the governor will submit a budget proposal in February.
To fulfill those vows, he needs the Revenue Estimating Conference, or REC, to adopt a new revenue forecast, giving the state more money to spend.
The REC predicts how much money lawmakers and the governor have available when they write the budget. It is made up of an economist, Edwards’ budget leader, the House speaker and Senate president. Sitting in for House Speaker Taylor Barras, House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry earlier this month blocked the adoption of the new forecast, which would have given Edwards more money to spend on his campaign promises.
Henry, who is headed to the state Senate upon inauguration in January, said eventually the money will be budgeted and he doesn’t see the harm in “waiting for the most accurate information.” Blocking the REC forecast is easier than trying to convince lawmakers not to spend all the money available in the budget, he said.
He also said he spoke to Reps. Sherman Mack and Clay Schexnayder, the leading candidates for House Speaker, and Sen. Page Cortez, the presumptive Senate President, to brief them on the move before he blocked the forecast. Henry said none of them “had an issue with what we were trying to do,” but he acknowledged the new leadership could take a different approach.
The same fight between House Republicans and Edwards played out this year, when GOP leaders sought to give Edwards less money to spend, citing volatile tax revenues. Eventually, Barras relented and adopted a higher forecast that let the governor dole out teacher pay raises ahead of his reelection bid.
Despite the repeat of the budget fight between Edwards and Barras this year, Edwards said he hoped new legislative leaders, who will be elected next month, will end the stalemate.
“Hopefully we will be able to have an REC that will get back to functioning the way it should,” Edwards said.
The other three members of the REC--Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, Senate President John Alario and economist Stephen Barnes--voted to increase this year’s forecast by $170 million and next year’s by $103 million. The vote had to be unanimous to adopt the new numbers.
In the near-term, the blocking of the revenue forecast also blocked funding to restart ferries in New Orleans, a coastal restoration and storm project in Plaquemines Parish and completing the contract for the land-based casino in New Orleans.
Henry noted the Edwards administration is at odds with Treasurer John Schroder over $21 million in unclaimed property that Schroder wants to keep from being spent in the budget. He said that means the estimates are already off, so it doesn’t make sense to adopt that number.
“When you already know a certain amount is not coming...I think it’s foolish to put that dollar amount in it,” Henry said.