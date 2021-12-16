With one-third of Louisiana's population identifying as Black, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday it's only fair that two of the state's six congressional districts include a majority of Black voters, suggesting a veto may be on the table if lawmakers don't agree.

The Republican-dominated Legislature began circulating a petition Thursday to reconvene in Baton Rouge in February for a once-in-a-decade redistricting session to rework the state's political maps around updated census data.

Up until now, the Democratic governor has remained tight-lipped on how he might wield his power during that session, saying only that he would veto maps that suffered from "defects in terms of basic fairness."

But at his end-of-the-year press conference Thursday, Edwards took a step towards defining what that actually means: "Fairness, if it can be done, would be to have two out of the six congressional district be minority districts."

However, that might be easier said than done, the governor cautioned.

"Depending on where those populations are located it can be very difficult, or not, in order to draw those maps that work, but obviously if we want to talk about fairness and making sure that the maps reflect the reality of what the situation is on the ground, that should certainly be our goal," Edwards said.

The petition that began circulating Thursday would call the Legislature into session from Feb. 1 to Feb. 20 to redraw the political maps for seats in the U.S. House, state Senate, state House, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and Public Service commission. Lawmakers are also planning to redraw state Supreme Court districts, which haven't been reworked for nearly 25 years and include wide population disparities.

With majorities in both the House and Senate, GOP lawmakers will lead the effort to redraw the state's political maps. Still, Republicans lack the numbers to override a gubernatorial veto, giving Edwards and Democratic lawmakers a seat at the table.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.