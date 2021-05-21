Instead of taking out massive loans, Louisiana could make its first $400 million payment to the federal government for its post-Katrina levee system in cash, but only if lawmakers agree to the spending proposal.
The state's revenue forecast got a boost earlier this week from better-than-expected tax collections in the current budget year ending June 30. That gave lawmakers an extra $357 million in spending money.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration wants to steer $355 million of that excess cash toward a fast-approaching bill from the federal government for storm system upgrades in New Orleans and four suburban parishes. The House-approved budget proposal already includes the remaining $45 million in cash.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne presented the idea at a meeting Friday of the Senate Finance Committee, which will unveil its mark-ups on the state's operating budget Monday.
Senate President Page Cortez, who previously chafed at the prospect of taking out loans, said he favored making the first payment in cash.
"I think it's certainly prudent to try to pay cash for it," said Cortez, a Lafayette Republican. "It's a debt we owe."
Congress spent $14.5 billion improving the New Orleans area's hurricane protection after Katrina and the federal levee failures laid waste to the region in 2005. The state agreed to pay 35% eventually, and now the day of reckoning draws nigh.
Later this year, the Army Corps of Engineers is expected to declare compete its construction of what it calls the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System, or HSDRRS. That will trigger a requirement that the state begin paying its $1.7 billion share of the construction, plus the estimated $1.2 billion in interest that has accrued since 2008, the official start of the repayment agreement.
Under an agreement put in place under former Gov. Bobby Jindal when construction began, the state could pay the principal and interest payments in 30 annual installments of more than $100 million. That would boost the total to as much as $3.3 billion.
But earlier this year, Congress authorized the Corps to let the state make an initial payment of $400 million by Sept. 30, and pay the rest of the principal by Sept. 30, 2023. That would save the state about $1 billion in interest.
Edwards initially proposed borrowing the money over several years through bond sales, but that irritated some lawmakers, who argued the rest of the state shouldn't bear the burden of a project that benefited southeast Louisiana.
Louisiana's House Committee on Appropriations earlier this session advanced a resolution directing the governing authorities Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. Charles parishes to devise a plan for contributing to the levee payments. That took a softer approach than another proposal which would up the region's sales tax without seeking input from local residents.
Staff writer Mark Schleifstein contributed to this report.