A bid to ban tolls on existing roads and bridges failed in a House committee Tuesday amid concerns that it would hinder efforts to finance a new bridge across across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

The measure, House Bill 814, was rejected by the House Transportation Committee, with six in favor and nine opposed.

State law allows tolls or user fees on existing roads and bridges if they are improved or expanded.

Rep. Les Farnum, R-Sulphur and sponsor of the bill, asked to simply ban the charges on roads and bridges already in operation.

"I don't want anybody to be tolled," Farnum told the committee. "It is just fundamentally wrong."

The measure is largely aimed at blocking tolls on a planned new Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles.

But Baton Rouge area lawmakers said the move could cripple financing for a new Baton Rouge structure, including any widening of La. 30 on the east side of the river that would link I-10 to the new bridge.

Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development, has long said tolls will be a part of any financing plan.

"For us to do something that would take any option off the table I think would be a little short sighted," said Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen, in an unusual appearance before the committee.

Reps. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge and Ken Brass, D-Vacherie, both members of the committee, said they were concerned the bill could harm the Baton Rouge bridge push.

Wilson said only 15 or so firms take part in public-private partnerships -- an arrangement where a private firm helps finance a project in exchange for a long-term revenue source -- tolls.

"This would undermine the procurement process," Wilson said.

He said the legislation raises bigger questions.

"It is really about do we want to build these big projects or do we want to talk about them for another 30 years," Wilson said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has proposed allocating $500 million for the bridge, which would cost up to $2 billion plus another $1 billion or so to upgrade the connecting roads -- La. 30 and La. 1.

Legislative leaders have raised questions about the governor's proposal, including the lack of a site for the structure.

The bill was opposed by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, Ascension Parish government, GNO Inc. and the pro-bridge group CRISIS.

The Louisiana Motor Transport Association, which represents truckers, backed the measure.

Renee Amar, executive director of the group, said multiple states that have entered into public-private partnerships agreements have seen those firms declare bankruptcy after miscalculating revenue.

Amar also said tolls would impose a hardship on truckers.

Farnum said motorists can now travel coast-to-coast without paying tolls.

"I don't want to be the first example that as soon as you get into Louisiana we're going to tax you again," he said.