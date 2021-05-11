A bill that would require the driver's license or identification card of sex offenders to carry a special designation was narrowly rejected Tuesday in the House Transportation Committee.
State Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, said his proposal was aimed at protecting citizens while also complying with a recent ruling by the state Supreme Court.
The court last year struck down a state law that said IDs for sex offenders had to include the words "SEX OFFENDER" printed in orange.
The measure failed 6-7 after a lengthy discussion.
Critics said the measure would likely be struck down.
"I have a problem with this bill," said Rep. Mack Cormier, D-Belle Chasse and a member of the committee.
"It is not because I don't want to protect kids. From a legal standpoint I do not think this would stand up in the U. S. Supreme Court."
The bill would require that a driver's license or state-issued ID card include a designation that would be recognizable to law enforcement officers.
The license would include a number based on the type of sex offense that the holder was convicted of -- Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3.
Lt. Robert Burns of State Police noted that the state Supreme Court ruling specifically said a less restrictive method to inform law enforcement would be allowable.
"They took the extra step of saying in their opinion that a symbol or other designation would be constitutional," Burns told the panel.
Judy Mantin, who said her then 14-year-old son "made a mistake," urged lawmakers to reject the proposal so that sex offenders are not always identified that way in their daily lives.
"He is a very productive citizen in our society,'" Mantin said of her son. "I feel our children deserve a second chance in life."
Rachel Gassert, policy director of the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, also opposed the legislation.
Gassert said state law requires those under 18 convicted of sex crimes to be permanently listed as Tier 3 offenders -- the most serious -- because their offenses often involve young children.
She said the rule applies even though research shows those younger than 18 who are convicted of sex crimes are unlikely to do so again.
"The registry subjects them to a lifetime penalty and that is not in keeping with what we know about children's rehabilitation," Gassert said.
Bagley said he lives in Logansport, which has about 2,800 residents and 28 registered sex offenders.
"We are trying to protect the citizens, your families, my family," he said of his bill.
The lawmaker said one of his daughters live close to him and has children under the age of 5.
"Believe me she watches," Bagley said.