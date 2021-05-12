Louisiana House Republicans charged ahead once more advancing legislation Wednesday – on a party line vote – to restrict a governor’s actions during a time of emergency.
Last year, GOP representatives filed a petition to annul the emergency order and strip Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of the powers he assumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby lifting mask mandates as well as stay-at-home orders, social distancing and occupancy requirements that slowed the economy and hurt businesses. The governor responded that canceling the emergency order would endanger federal aid and sow confusion. None of the Republican majority in the state Senate signed on, causing a state district court to toss the petition as an improper statement of the Legislature.
For this year’s effort, House Bill 149 still would allow one chamber to draw the petition and, with the advice of a public health expert, reverse specific parts of the emergency order, like the mask mandate or bar closures.
“We can go in and surgically remove certain things without disturbing the underlying order, which then does not disturb the state’s ability to respond to the emergency,” said Rep. Larry Frieman, the Abita Springs Republican who sponsored HB149. “That’s the major difference in this bill.”
The measure also wouldn’t go into effect until Jan. 8, 2024, when the next governor takes office.
“This is not a bill about Gov. Edwards it has nothing to do with him personally,” Frieman said. “This is about the executive versus legislative branch.”
New Orleans Democratic Rep. Candace Newell pointed out that during an emergency the governor gets more information faster and thus is the proper point person to coordinate the public’s reaction.
“We can’t get contraflow going if you have one mayor saying, ‘I need to get my people moving’ and another one saying, ‘No, we’re not going’,” Newell said. “Everybody needs to work together.”
Frieman countered that legislators gave the governor those powers. “But we have to try to have the proper checks and balances,” he added.
On 7-5 vote the House & Governmental Affairs committee recommended the legislation to the full House for a vote.
Voting for limiting gubernatorial power in an emergency (7): Reps Beau Beaullieu IV, R-New Iberia; Daryl Deshotel, R-Marksville; Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs; Les Farnum, R-Sulphur; Foy Bryan Gadberry, R-West Monroe; Dodie Horton, R-Haughton; Barry Ivey, R-Central; and Polly Thomas, R-Metairie.
Voting against HB149 (5): Reps Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles; Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans; Jeremy LaCombe, D-Livonia; Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey; and Candace Newell, D-New Orleans.