A Senate committee approved Wednesday an effort to expand high-speed internet into Louisiana’s rural areas, even as a bill sits on the governor’s desk that would do the same thing, albeit in a slightly different manner.

State Sen. Beth Mizell, the Franklinton Republican who has sponsored both measures, said she believes Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is going to veto Senate Bill 406. Though the measure passed both legislative chambers during the regular session that ended June 1, it was strongly opposed by the rural electric cooperatives on whose poles and equipment the expansion is to take place.

The problem with SB406 is an amendment attached on the Senate floor that limits rural co-ops from selling broadband themselves to many of their 1 million customers, said Jeff Arnold, the chief executive officer for the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives.

Senate Bill 10, which Mizell filed in the current special session of the Legislature, stripped out the limiting language and allows the rural co-ops to compete for the broadband business.

"We took that issue off the table," Mizell said after the hearing. "All the bill does now is allow the use of the rural co-op easements, which will make the process much easier.

The legislation now allows providers of high speed internet to use rural co-op poles and other equipment to attach their wiring. Nonprofit cooperatives were created during the New Deal because shareholder-owned utilities that operate on a profit, like Entergy, refused to leave metro areas where their customers are all grouped together. Unlike the privately owned utilities, which have customers, the cooperatives have members who, mostly, live in rural areas far apart from their neighbors making stringing wire to provide electricity far more expensive.

The Mizell bill sitting on the governor's desk defined who could become a customer based on how much broadband service was available to them, which had the effect of forbidding the co-ops from creating an internet business and selling broadband to only those customers at the end of their lines and not the ones that live closer together nearer town. Such a restriction, Arnold said, keeps the state's 10 cooperatives from going into the internet business.

The Senate Committee for Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs advanced SB10 to the full Senate.

