Ten years after the Louisiana Legislature approved sweeping changes in public schools, a new drive is underway that would allow students to opt out of classrooms – and take the state money with them.

The arrangements are called education savings accounts, which backers call the next generation of school choice in a state where 1 of 4 schools was rated "D" or "F" in the last pre-pandemic snapshot.

They would give families access to the state's share of annual school aid – around $5,500 per year – to help pay for private school tuition, tutoring services, supplemental materials or technological devices. That money now goes from the state to local school districts to help educate children.

"It is intended to empower parents or guardians for high-need student populations," said state Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice and the sponsor of one of the five bills on the topic already filed for the session, which begins March 14.

Other school bills sure to spark arguments would reopen debate on whether the state should bar transgender teens from participating in teams that do not align with their gender at birth, require school districts to offer pre-school classes as part of their kindergarten programs and force third-graders who are struggling with reading to repeat the grade.

A similar transgender bill won approval in 2021, was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards and fell two votes short in an historic veto override attempt.

Edwards' proposal to boost teacher pay by $1,500 per year, and $2,000 is the state's revenue outlook improves, is expected to spark arguments on whether the state can afford the increases in future years.

Education savings accounts, or ESAs, are a relatively new topic.

They may also spark opposition from traditional public school groups, including charges that the accounts would further split education into a system of haves and have-nots.

The accounts are legal in eight states: Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

DeVillier's blll, as well as the four others, would limit the accounts to select students, including those attending troubled public schools, children with special needs, those who have been targeted for bullying and students with reading problems.

The House last year approved a similar DeVillier bill 96-1 before it died in the Senate.

But another measure is expected to be submitted that would cover all of the state's nearly 700,000 public school students, which would face huge hurdles but could remake Louisiana's education setup.

The debate is coming a decade after the Legislature endorsed major changes in school operations pushed by then Gov. Bobby Jindal, including a statewide expansion of school vouchers and tougher rules for teachers to earn job security.

The drive is backed by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, which is led by Stephen Waguespack, former chief of staff for Jindal; The Pelican Institute, which calls itself a free market think tank and the American Federation for Children.

Waguespack said in a statement LABI has long thought that a strong economy begins with a dynamic education system.

"We believe that all parents should have more control of their child's educational path, and by providing them informed options, they can make the best choices for their kids," he said. "ESAs are just one tool in the toolbox to give families the flexibility that they need to ensure their child's success."

The Pelican Institute on Monday is hosting a panel discussion on education savings accounts that will feature the West Virginia state senator who helped enact accounts for most students in that state.

"Every kid is different and our current one-size-fits-all school system is leaving some kids behind," Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer of The Pelican Institute, said in a statement.

"Education savings accounts give parents the flexibility to send their kid to a different school or to create a customized educational plan to best fit his or her unique needs," Erspamer said.

The Louisiana branch of the American Federation for Children. the state's top advocacy groups for school vouchers, generally backs the concept of education savings accounts.

"AFC supports all forms of school choice that provide high quality options for students," said Kaleb Moore, Louisiana director of government affairs.

DeVillier's bill would allow education savings accounts for the families of children who have tried to transfer from low-performing public schools, students with one or more parents in the military or those in foster care.

It is House Bill 33.

State Reps. Mark Wright, R-Covington and Rhonda Butler, R-Ville Platte, have filed proposals that would allow the accounts for special needs children.

They are House Bill 227 and House Bill 194 respectively.

Rep. Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge, has filed an education savings account measure – House Bill 452 – that would apply to children who have been targeted for bullying.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, wants to allow the accounts for children who are reading below grade level – Senate Bill 203.

Other bills in the mix would require school boards to post a list of school books, materials and other information by grade and subject; ask voters whether to abolish the three appointed posts on the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and put limits on what school textbooks can say about race.

Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, wants to prohibit schools from ordering textbooks and other materials that say one race is superior to another or that any race is oppressed relative to another.

Garofalo was replaced as chairman of the House Education Committee in May after a months-long controversy ignited by his comment on slavery that sparked hard feelings along racial and political lines.