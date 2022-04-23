While the Louisiana House has voted to water down Gov. John Bel Edwards' plan to spend $500 million for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, Edwards and other advocates say they are confident the project will get a major injection of state dollars by the time lawmakers adjourn on June 6.

Exactly how much remains murky at the midway point of the 2 1/2 month session.

"I don't know what it will be, but it will be very significant," said state Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen and one of the leaders of the push for bridge funding.

Edwards said he is mystified by the House action but confident the push will soon regain traction. "I am optimistic we are going to be able to work through this with the Senate," he told reporters last week.

The governor has proposed spending $500 million for the bridge, which carries a price-tag of at least $2.5 billion for the structure itself and for pricey improvements on the two key connectors – La. Hwy. 30 on the east side and La. Hwy. 1 on the west.

Officials have 10 possible sites, with the first of six open houses to let taxpayers see details of the plans set for Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Regional Library in Baton Rouge.

But the House, whose leaders have voiced reservations about the bridge for weeks, voted 95-1 last Thursday to strip $100 million of the $500 million and designate it for road and bridge preservation.

The other $400 million would go onto a fund for projects statewide, not just the Baton Rouge bridge.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, sponsor of the bill, said last week the move will allow House and Senate leaders to hammer out a spending plan amid Louisiana's nearly $3 billion surplus.

Ward, who helped craft a landmark transportation bill last year that could aid bridge funding, called the House action "perfectly fine."

"I would have been concerned if they took the half a billion and started assigning it to other projects," he said. "They just left it available for us to continue to negotiate on what the number is going to be."

"I think when June 6 gets here we will have what we need to move forward," Ward said.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, who has voiced concerns about setting aside $500 million with no site selected and an uncertain timeline, made a similar point.

"At the end of the day we are going to come to an agreement on it and we are going to have the (Edwards) administration involved in it," Cortez said.

Most of the focus is on the measure with the $500 million – House Bill 406.

But two other measures, sponsored by Ward and Cortez, are also part of the bridge funding puzzle.

One of the proposals – Senate Bill 266 – would ensure road and bridge aid dollars are eligible for federal matching funds.

It passed the Senate 37-0.

More significantly, the Senate last week also voted 36-0 for a bill that would pave the way for the bridge and three other "mega projects" to get $50 million per year.

The money would come from the motor vehicle sales tax, 60% of which is being gradually moved from general revenue to a fund for roads and bridges under a 2021 bill that Cortez and Ward led through the Legislature.

"That can help with right of way, that can help with utilities, it can help with design," said Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development.

"It can also help with the public subsidy of a private-public partnership to guarantee that the project can leverage private equity," Wilson said.

The bridge plan envisions the state teaming up with a private firm to help cover construction costs in exchange for a long-term revenue source – tolls.

However, the bill that supplies the $50 million annual allotment would also repeal a provision in state law that trims the movement of sales tax dollars to roads and bridges if Louisiana's revenue estimate dips by $100 million.

That could spark controversy amid fears other state services could be hurt in an economic downturn.

How much bridge backers need at a minimum in 2022 is up for debate.

One theory is that $300 million would allow the state to generate another $150 million in federal grants, and move the plan close to the governor's $500 million target.

"Any time you are looking for federal approval for a project that is half a billion or more you are not going to get approval until you show them you have a viable financing plan," Edwards said.