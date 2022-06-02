The Louisiana House approved Thursday Senate-passed legislation that would give prosecutors the ability to go after online and mail-order distributors of abortion pills.
Senate Bill 388 would clarify criminal penalties for distribution of abortion pills.
With the expected U.S. Supreme Court decision that would lead to an end of most surgical abortions in Louisiana, more women will turn to the two-pill procedure that terminates pregnancies.
The legislation is needed to address that loophole, said Rep. Laurie Schlegel, the Metairie Republican handling the measure on the House floor for state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell. “The purpose is to stop online, do it yourself abortions,” Schlegel said.
The House approved on a vote of 72-24 while waiting for some changes to a sweeping bill that would immediately close all abortion clinics, criminalize most pregnancy termination actions, and criminally punish physicians and others who perform the procedures should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v Wade – as is expected. That measure, Senate Bill 342, is expected to be heard later Thursday.
The measure returns to the Senate for the upper chamber's decision on changes made to bill by the House.
Louisiana is one of 13 states with trigger laws that go into effect if states are given authority to decide should the high court’s Roe decision return the power to allow abortions or not.
The two pills that can terminate pregnancies are mifepristone, which causes an embryo to detach from the uterine wall, and is followed a day or two later with misoprostol that pushes the embryo out of the uterus.
Current law requires a prescription and that the pills are taken under a physician’s supervision. But the pills are easy to find and obtain online. They can be mailed to the homes of anyone who buys them.
“There is no way to really enforce this,” said Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, D-New Orleans.
“How can the state of Louisiana regulate interstate commerce?” said Rep. Mandie Landry, referring to trade over state lines, the oversight of which the U.S. Constitution reserves for the federal government.
“I don’t know how they can stop it unless they’re waiting at the post office,” Landry added.
Schlegel said the sponsor of the measure had checked with prosecutors and was assured that SB388 wasn’t unconstitutional.
The proposal expands the definition for the crime of criminal abortion to include the delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing a pregnant woman with an abortion-inducing drug when physician is not part of the process.
The distributors and vendors would face a prison term of not less than five nor more than 10 years, fined not less than $10,000 nor more than $75,000, or both. If the woman seeking an abortion is under the age of 18, the criminal penalty increases to imprisonment at hard labor for not less than 15 years nor more than 50 years, fined not less than $15,000 nor more than $100,000, or both.
The two drugs were approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration 20 years ago and can be taken without in-person participation of a doctor.
Voting for penalties for distribution of abortion pills (72): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps Adams, Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bishop, Bourriaque, Brown, Butler, Carrier, R. Carter, Cormier, Coussan, Crews, Davis, Deshotel, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Fontenot, Freiberg, Frieman, Gadberry, Garofalo, Geymann, Goudeau, Harris, Hilferty, Hodges, Horton, Huval, Illg, Ivey, M. Johnson, T. Johnson, Kerner, LaCombe, Mack, McCormick, McFarland, McKnight, McMahen, Miguez, G. Miller, Mincey, Muscarello, Nelson, Orgeron, C. Owen, Pressly, Romero, Schamerhorn, Schlegel, Seabaugh, St. Blanc, Stagni, Stefanski, Tarver, Thomas, Thompson, Turner, Villio, Wheat, White, Wright and Zeringue.
Voting against SB388 (24): Reps Boyd, Brass, Bryant, Carpenter, W. Carter, Duplessis, Freeman, Gaines, Glover, Green, Hughes, Jefferson, Jenkins, Jordan, LaFleur, Landry, Larvadain, Lyons, Marino, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Selders and Willard.
Not Voting (9): Reps Cox, Fisher, Hollis, Magee, Marcelle, D. Miller, Moore, R. Owen and Riser.