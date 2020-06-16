Over the fierce objections of municipalities, Gov. John Bel Edwards late Monday night approved legislation that effectively invalidates local and parish ordinances restricting where a person can go with a firearm.

Baton Rouge, Hammond, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Thibodaux and other municipal governments all have passed ordinances over the years that forbid people from carrying guns into places where families gather, such as recreation centers, gyms and libraries as well as where government officials gather to conduct business.

“House Bill 140 undoes all of that,” said John Gallagher, head of the Louisiana Municipal Association. He and his staff spent much of Tuesday morning making and fielding calls on what this new law will mean once it goes into effect on August 1.

“We’re calling our mayors and city attorneys to tell them that the bill is now signed into law and that they need to prepare.”

Now Act 299, the legislation was sponsored by House Majority Leader Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath. He said the restrictive local ordinances had become a patchwork of different laws and that a single law should be in effect statewide.

This was the second of three pro-gun bills that traveled through the legislative process together Edwards has signed into law. In a session where public input and contact with individual legislators was restricted because of coronavirus social distancing protocols put in place by the leadership, a couple of dozen gun rights advocates managed to come to the State Capitol and testify in favor of the legislation at committee hearings.

On Friday, Edwards approved the first pro-gun bill, which allows people to carry their guns into places of worship, provided the head of that specific church agrees.

Initially, House Bill 334, by Rep. Bryan Fontenot, R-Thibodaux, would have removed a section of state law that details who can carry a gun into church and how to receive the necessary permission. Supporters argued that federal “private property” laws already give the owner of the church authority to decide, making the state law intrusive. But that interpretation of federal law raised the issue of just who exactly, if anyone, would have to be informed. Some churches are owned by their congregations, others by their pastors, and still others are part of a larger regional diocese.

State Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, tacked on a last minute amendment to HB334 that struck the state law detailing the how and who could carry guns into churches, synagogues, temples and other places of worship. He then added wording that requires the administrator of a particular congregation to first give permission before anyone could enter with a firearm.

The third measure overwhelmingly passed by the Republican majority Senate and House is House Bill 781, also by Miguez. The proposal establishes that firearms and ammunition manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, suppliers, and retailers as “essential businesses” that can’t be prohibited from operating during times of emergency.

The governor hasn’t indicated his intentions on HB781.

But of the three, it is Act 299 that will have the largest impact.

Miguez said the legislation protects gun carriers who otherwise are law abiding, but unwittingly crossed lines into jurisdictions where weapons are not allowed.

Supporters could never point to a case in Louisiana where any licensed gun owner was arrested or detained for bringing a weapon into a jurisdiction that had banned them. In fact, though supporters claimed such legal actions were common place in parts of the nation, the only specific cases cited was one from 2013 in New Jersey.

Shaneen Allen, a 27-year-old African-American woman and her family, were pulled over about 40 miles from their home in Philadelphia while on their way to Atlantic City in October 2013. She told the officer that she had a handgun with hollow point bullets and Pennsylvania-issued concealed carry permit. She was arrested and detained on possessing hollow point ammunition, which causes great bodily damage.

The case became a cause célèbre for gun rights advocates wanting to challenge New Jersey’s strict gun laws in court. When the courts upheld New Jersey’s laws, then-Gov. Chris Christie pardoned Allen.

Louisiana state law provides a general framework for 11 situations where guns are not allowed. Local governments filled in the gaps with ordinances that covered specific fact scenarios unique to a given locale.

For instance, state law forbids carrying gun in a parade. “But what does that mean?” asked Karen White, the executive counsel for the Louisiana Municipal Association. Does it apply only to someone marching the parade? What about spectators lining the route? How about someone not watching the parade but trying to pass behind the initial lines of spectators or sitting at an outdoor table at a nearby restaurant? Ordinances by some municipalities ordinances that were easier to understand bans.

White predicted the new law would end up in court, either as insurance liability lawsuit or as a constitutional challenge.

Statistics show that the more guns around lead to more shootings. And if someone is killed in an area where firearms once were forbidden by a municipality, which level of government bears the liability?

Also, the state Constitution specifically forbids legislators from infringing on the authority of a local government with a home rule charter, which are the state’s big cities. Courts could be asked if the new law is an abrogation of local police power. White said she doesn’t know of any cases in the works, but “these types of preemptive laws have always been subject to challenge, probably from one of the big guys,” such as Baton Rouge, Lafayette or New Orleans.

