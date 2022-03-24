It was what followed “but” in sentences his Republican colleagues started with florid descriptions of their support that led state Rep. Larry Bagley to temporarily pull his bill to make a crime out of discriminating against people unvaccinated for COVID-19.
After “voluntarily deferring” House Bill 54, sponsor Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, ticked off on his fingers the representatives he would meet with to wrestle with the language that would get them to vote on his proposal.
“As soon as I can, today, if possible,” Bagley said after the hearing before the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice.
HB54 stated that nobody working for a store, agency restaurant or any public facility “shall inquire about the COVID-19 vaccination status of anyone seeking admission on the entity's premises.” Asking that question would mean jail time and a fine.
“I agree with the intent of your bill,” state Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, told Bagley. “But, I would tell you that I disagree with the means.”
Nelson would prefer the legislation to forbid government from enforcing or making orders that require, say, concerts, sporting events, restaurants or grocery stores to make their customers show "proof of vaccination" cards.
Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Scott McKnight feared that people who run businesses out of their homes would no longer be able to throw parties for their friends or holiday events for their families that include, as many do, instructions on wearing masks or having received vaccinations.
And then there were the concerns lifted up by hospital administrators whose co-workers and patients have died by hundreds from the highly infectious and often deadly COVID infections. Bagley promised to work on that bit too.
State Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, removed the jail time penalty – six months – but left the $1,000 fine. State Rep. Nicholas Muscarello, R-Hammond, changed instructions to police enforcing the provisions from arresting to issuing summons to offenders.
Bagley finally asked the committee if he could postpone further consideration until he worked out these issues.
Forbidding proof-of-vaccination requirements has become a recent cause célèbre – particularly opponents of the Biden administration’s efforts to end the pandemic. Twenty states, all with Republican governors, have passed laws banning businesses from asking customers about vaccination status.
Alaska and Idaho approved the law this week. Last Friday, a federal District Court judge temporarily blocked Montana’s controversial vaccine discrimination law from going into effect.
Six states led by Democrats have created laws and adopted technology to make it easier for people show whether they have been vaccinated.
Bagley’s decision to delay a vote left hearing room full of backers on hand to testify that the imposing vaccination and masking requirements curtailed their personal freedoms.
Bagley hopes he can make the necessary changes and return to a hearing next week.
The House on Thursday voted 58-23 for a bill that would ban the state from making vaccinations for the coronavirus a condition to obtain a state-issued driver's license.
Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed a similar measure last year.
The proposal is House Bill 232 by Rep. Kathy Edmonston, R-Gonzales.
It next faces action in the Senate.