Teacher leaders said Monday morning that the Legislature's decision to limit pay raises to $1,500, not the $2,000 target that Gov. John Bel Edwards backs, is "extremely disappointing."

Tia Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators, noted that Louisiana's top school board and other groups backed $2,000 annual raises once a state panel recognized more dollars for spending.

"It is clear that additional funds were available and we were really hoping we would be considered as a priority," said Mills, whose group is one of the state's two teacher unions.

Edwards initially proposed pay raises of $1,500 for teachers and $750 for support workers.

He raised that request to $2,000 and $1,000 respectively after the Revenue Estimating Conference last week recognized an additional $104 million in newly-available dollars for state services starting July 1.

The governor asked Senate leaders to devote $50 million of the new money to get the raises to $2,000, which would cost the state about $200 million per year.

But legislative leaders said Sunday they plan to stick with $1,500 increases, in part because they believe local governments should do more to bolster teacher pay.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said he thinks financing for teacher pay should be more balanced between state and local governments.

"There are some locals that are prioritizing the need to increase salaries," Mills said.

"However, there are other locals that simply cannot. It is not feasible for them to do it because the funds are just not there."

"You have extremely poor districts that look to the state to assist with the salary issue because they cannot afford to do it," Mills said.

She cited Vermilion Parish, which includes a highly-regarded school district, as an example of a school system that tried unsuccessfully to win approval for a bond issue to aid education.

Mills labeled the $1,500 pay hikes 'extremely disappointing."

Public school teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $51,566 per year, which is 12th of 16 states tracked by the Southern Regional Education Board.

Leaders of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, the state's other teacher union, could not be reached for immediate comment.

Keith Courville, executive director of the Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana, said it was "entirely disappointing" to learn that teacher pay raises will be limited to $1,500.

"Utterly disappointing that Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama can give double the raises and triple the raises that Louisiana can," Courville said.

He said GOP legislative leaders in Mississippi recently engineered pay raises of nearly $5,000 per year for teachers in that state.

State aid for teacher pay increases is part of the nearly $39 billion operating budget, which the Senate is expected to debate Tuesday.

Legislative leaders hope the House goes along with the Senate version of the spending blueprint and gives it final approval by Friday.

The session ends June 6.

