The Louisiana Senate approved Saturday heavily amended legislation that would legalize the growing of industrial hemp, a cousin of marijuana used to make several products but doesn’t make users high.

Because of about 16 amendments, the legislation returns to the House for consideration of the changes. If approved, the legislation would go to the governor’s desk.

“This is not marijuana. This is industrial hemp,” said state Sen. Bret Allain, the Franklin Republican handling the House-passed legislation on the Senate floor.

“Hemp is a distant cousin to marijuana, but it is not marijuana,” he said.

That point underlay much of the opposition to the legislation that Allain argued would allow Louisiana farmers to join a growing industry since a 2018 federal farm bill outlined a process for states to grow hemp.

Hemp growth legalization bill clears key hurdle, but with a 'tremendous amount' of regulations A proposal to legalize the growth of hemp in Louisiana cleared a key hurdle Tuesday, but not before lawmakers added a long list of regulations…

State Sen. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, was one of the more vocal opponents earlier in the session.

But House Bill 491 was amended about 16 times by the Senate Agriculture committee. Thompson said the changes ensured that hemp growing would be closely regulated and now would allow farmers to take advantage of the new market.

State Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, sponsored House Bill 491. If passed, the measure would only allow the sale of CBD products that follow federal rules that have not yet been written, meet strict labeling requirements, are registered with the state and meet several other rules.

The federal government allows states to set up their own regulation of the growing of industrial hemp and its products, like CBD oils. Otherwise the federal government would come in to handle the issue. The state processes, however, must be approved by the federal government. Even if HB491 is passed by the House and signed into law next week, as now expected, two years may pass before the hemp can be grown and CBD products can be legally available, Thompson said.

Many states already allow farmers to grow the crop. Hemp comes from the Cannabis sativa species of plant, but unlike marijuana, does not have enough THC to get people high. Its uses include industrial products and increasingly popular CBD oils that are already sold throughout Louisiana.

Legal Louisiana hemp farming? Proposal to legalize plant's growth passes first hurdle A proposal to legalize the growth of hemp in Louisiana made it through the first phase of the legislative process Thursday, with the state agr…

Sales of CBD products have come under increasing scrutiny in recent months, culminating in the high-profile arrest of a CBD seller in Lafayette last month.

Check back with The Advocate for further details