During the 85 workdays of the 2022 annual regular session, the Louisiana Legislature passed and sent to the governor about 800 bills on all manner of topics, including banning transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sporting events at school to $300 million towards what likely be a new $3 billion bridge over the Mississippi River bridge to pay increases for teachers, professors, prison guards and others.
For the time in more than a decade, legislators had money to spend thanks to billions of dollars from an unexpectedly strong economy and pandemic recovery grants from the federal government. Each region of the state received some attention – and much largesse – from legislators.
Out of the dozens and dozens of bills aimed at New Orleans area, here are the top 25:
- New Orleans City Council takes on more authority in the regulation of the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, including creation of appeals process for customer bills.
- $32.7 million towards $72 million for new Sewerage and Water Board Power Plant
- $30 million for Bayou Segnette Recreation Complex expansion
- $2.8 million for planning the construction of Civil Rights Museum
- $3 million for Loyola/Interstate 10 Interchange Improvements
- Dew Drop-America's Rock and Roll Museum established in New Orleans and given $1 million in startup funds.
- $8.3 million towards $16 million access improvements to New Orleans International Airport
- $2.8 million to finalize New Orleans Rail Gateway Environmental Impact Study
- $27 million for Zephyr Field Improvements
- Population limitation removed from administrative procedures to ease City of New Orleans’ efforts to address blighted properties
- $2.5 million towards $16.9 million in flood control construction at Orange Street Basin in Lafitte
- $8.1 million for Napoleon Avenue Container Crane Expansion Project
- $2 million towards $10 million for Old New Orleans VA Building Rehabilitation
- $2 million towards $ 13.2 million for West Bank Park improvements Including new soccer fields
- $500,000 for Lincoln Beach
- Kenner’s Jon Batiste, who appears nightly on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, was commended for winning Album of the Year and four other awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards
- $2 million towards $7 million Odyssey House Gambling Treatment Center construction
- $1.25 million towards $5 million for renovations to New Orleans Council on Aging Office and Senior Community Center
- University of New Orleans Foundation could receive checkoff donations from individual income tax refunds
- $375,000 towards $4.4 million for New Orleans African American Museum of Art
- $3.5 million for Multi-Sport Venue in Eastern New Orleans and Lower Ninth Ward
- $1 million for roof replacement at Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana
- $96.5 million to run Caesars Superdome and the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans
- $197,200 towards $ 6.9 million to expand Cruise Ship Terminal in New Orleans
- Bouligny Improvement District, Upperline Street to Prytania Street to Napoleon Avenue to Tchoupitoulas Street and back to Upperline Street, established to encourage security with ability to raise property taxes.
Sources: Actions taken by the Louisiana Legislature during 2022 Regular Session, Act 199, Act 117, and Act 170