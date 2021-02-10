Louisiana legislators angry at federal executive orders that clip oil and gas drilling and production grilled Wednesday the Edwards’ administration officials, who largely agreed with them.

“We got to talk to somebody, do some things, and make some moves,” said state Sen. Michael Fesi, a Houma Republican who operates a pipeline.

“I agree,” said Thomas Harris, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, which oversees the oil and gas industry for the state.

“We’re trying to tackle the issue that is directly in front of us,” Harris said, “and trying to make a meaningful impact on that policy.”

Harris agreed with state lawmakers’ criticisms during a cathartic hearing of the Louisiana House Natural Resources & Environment and state Senate Natural Resources about a pair of executive orders by President Joseph R. Biden that suspended new offshore oil and gas production as a way to reduce carbon emissions contributing to global warming. The five-hour hearing heard from congressmen, state officials, parish presidents and the business community, all of whom were critical of the orders.

Reducing offshore exploration and production on federal lands and in federal waters “will have a devasting impact on the state’s economy” without significantly reducing greenhouse emissions, Harris said.

“It is a false choice,” said Matthew Block, the executive counsel for the Gulf Coast’s only Democratic governor. The state has been working for years with the energy industry, government agencies, and the environmental movement to reduce the carbon footprint while continuing to explore, drill and produce oil and natural gas.

“We know in Louisiana we can do both and that’s what the governor has advocated for his entire career,” Block said.

Edwards hasn’t yet spoken directly to Biden but has held many conversations with administration officials including incoming U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Block said. The former governor of Michigan has been a strong voice for developing alternative energy technologies before falling behind other countries.

The Edwards’ administration’s plan is not just to criticize but to engage in constructive dialogue while providing reasoned alternatives.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Bill Stiles said he appreciates that Edwards has a relationship with Biden and is negotiating with the president’s administration.

“But while that’s going on, these regulations will tear us apart,” Stiles said. “We intend to litigate.”

He asked legislators for support and resources to wage those legal challenges to the executive orders.

Biden issued two executive orders aimed at addressing climate change and the impact of fossil fuels on raising global temperatures.

His Jan. 20 order rescinded permits on the Keystone pipeline project, which would transport heavy oil from Canada across the Mid-West to Gulf Coast pipelines and refineries. That order also terminated many exploration rules and reviews others. Plus, the order named a group to study and issue within 30 days monetary values on the damages carbon emissions have caused. Those “social cost of carbon” numbers eventually will be applied to environmental impact statements, which determine many operational details and scopes of projects.

In the second order, which the president issued on Jan. 27, pauses new lease sales for oil and gas exploration pending a comprehensive review.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill said other orders issued by federal agencies also will have “enormous impacts” on Louisiana’s energy industry.

For instance, Order 3395 by the U.S. Department of Interior suspends delegated decision-making authorities on existing production activities, essentially limiting day-to-day decisions to nine members of the administration.

Murrill suggested that “thousands of decisions” – from permit extensions to right-of-way conveyances – will be backlogged.

Baton Rouge Republican Congressman Garret Graves said a move to renewable sources of energy is a laudable goal. But even the best statistics show that wind, solar and other sources provide only a portion of what is needed. Fossil fuels will provide the bulk of energy needs for the foreseeable future.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, blamed an ongoing exodus of jobs from Louisiana on the state’s legal environment and state regulations that he says stifles energy investments as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now we’re faced with an onslaught of federal regulations,” Higgins said, adding that his office would provide whatever materials are necessary “to advance the cause among your constituents.”

