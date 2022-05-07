John Alario was known as “Representative,” “Mr. Speaker” and “Mr. President” during the 48 years he served in the Louisiana Legislature.
He’s about to gain a new title: “Dr. Alario.”
Alario will be awarded an honorary doctorate from Southeastern Louisiana University in conjunction with the commencement ceremonies in Hammond on May 14.
“It’s a tremendous honor after all these years,” Alario said in an interview. “I’ve believed so strongly in public education all my life.”
A 1965 graduate, “Alario is being honored for a lifetime of public service, including his 48-year tenure in both the Louisiana House of Representatives and the Louisiana State Senate, his civic service with many nonprofit organizations, and his unwavering support for education, including Southeastern Louisiana University,” the university said in a statement.
Alario had an unmatched career in the Legislature while representing Westwego. No one has served longer – the late Sixty Rayburn, of Bogalusa, also served 48 years in the Legislature, while state Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, has served 48 years and counting.
No legislator other than Alario in state history served as speaker twice and as Senate president twice.
After eight years as Senate president under Gov. Bobby Jindal and Gov. John Bel Edwards, Alario retired from the Legislature at the beginning of 2020 because of legislative term limits.