Ending a nearly two-month stalemate, the Louisiana Legislature on Monday approved legislation that would authorize $1,000 teacher pay raises and a rare, $39 million increase in state aid for public schools.

School support workers would also land $500 pay raises under the measure, which won House approval 103-0.

The plan earlier cleared the Senate 37-1.

The package represents Gov. John Bel Edwards' key legislative priority.

It would ensure that the pay raises are recurring, which has been one of the sticking points since mid-April.

House leaders have long questioned whether the state could afford both the $1,000 teacher pay raises and the $39 million boost for public schools -- 1.375 percent and just the second such hike in the past decade.

The cost is $140 million per year.

State Rep. J. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, former superintendent of the Livingston Parish School District, handled the legislation and urged House members to give it quick approval.

"All of the school people I have had conversations with say this is what they want and this is what I am advocating," Pope said.

The resolution was backed by virtually every statewide public school group in the state, including the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, Louisiana Association of Principals, Louisiana Schools Boards Association and the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

The governor, Senate leaders and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have long said the package is affordable and long overdue.

"Today is an exciting day: the first pay raise our teachers and support staff have had in many years has passed the Legislature," Edwards said in a statement.

The resolution that won final approval is the Minimum Foundation Program, which will include $3.85 billion in school aid for the 2019-20 school year.

It is up $140 million over current year spending.

The funds for the increases are to be included in Louisiana's $30 billion operating budget, which is in a House-Senate negotiating committee.

Approval of the MFP indicates dollars for the teacher and other increases will be part of the final budget compromise before adjournment on Thursday at 6 p.m.

"Only one hurdle for this raise remains in the Legislature and that's approval of the budget bill that supports this raise and the increase to the MFP per pupil amount," the governor said.

School leaders have said the $39 million increase in state aid is crucial amid rising retirement and other costs.

Earlier this year the House Education Committee rejected the same plan that won House approval on Monday.

The House version of the $30 billion operating budget includes $1,200 teacher pay raises and $600 pay boosts for support workers but no increase for public schools.

However, House leaders slowly backed off their stance in the past week amid pressure from Edwards and school groups.

Last week the House Education Committee approved the resolution that won final approval on Monday.

Rep. Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, chairwoman of the panel, had questioned the affordability of the plan for weeks.

Landry and others said that, while they wholeheartedly back pay raises for teachers, the hike for public schools is excessive since the state is spending at or near the national average when state, local and federal funds are included.

On Sunday the House Appropriations Committee, led by Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, endorsed the package without objection.

Henry, who had echoed Landry's costs concerns throughout the session, warned that the action could force state leaders to come up with up to $47 million in new dollars for the budget that begins on July 1, 2020.

Both Landry and Henry voted for the resolution.

The governor, who is running for re-election this year, has said the $1,000 raises will be the first of three years aimed at reaching the regional average.

Teachers are paid an average of $50,000 per year, which Edwards says is about $2,200 below the Southern average.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.