Legislators have until March 25 to decide whether to challenge the Democratic governor’s veto of the new maps that would guarantee for another decade that five of the six people Louisiana sends to Congress would be Republicans.

Letters were sent to 104 Louisiana representatives and 39 state senators explaining that should a majority agree, the current general legislative session would adjourn, “then a veto session will commence at noon on the 40th day following adjournment of the most recent session, which in this case would be Wednesday, March 30,” the letters sent by Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon and House Clerk Michelle Fontenot.

Actually, because the law is so complex, the veto session is automatic and can only be stopped if a majority of lawmakers declare by March 25 that a veto session is not necessary. If the majority doesn’t act, then the veto session takes place.

The House and Senate are traveling down an untread legal path. Never before has the day of the veto session, which is dictated by the state Constitution and state law, fell during another gathering of the Legislature. There is no legal framework to guide lawmakers. So, leadership has decided to adjourn the current session, convening a short veto override session, which after the vote would adjourn and the current regular session would reconvene.

+2 Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoes proposed Congressional district map Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday night vetoed the congressional redistricting map passed by the Republican-majority Legislature, saying it s…

Edwards vetoed Senate Bill 5 and House Bill 1 that were identical and with some tweaks to match the latest U.S. Census Bureau findings, pretty much recreated similar constituencies that elected five White Republicans to Congress and one Black Democrat for the past 10 years.

Edwards pointed out that the latest Census showed that the number of White people in Louisiana declined while the number of minority people increased resulting in African Americans now making up a third of the state’s population – meaning Louisiana should have two districts in which Black voters have a reasonable chance of winning the election.

“This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act,” Edwards said. “The Legislature should immediately begin the work of drawing a map that ensures Black voices can be properly heard in the voting booth. It can be done and it should be done.”

Democrats proposed about a dozen of maps that showed Black voters lived close enough together that a second minority-majority map could be drawn. Republicans counter that the Democratic proposals created districts that broke other populations with shared interests and created districts with too few Black voters to guarantee a minority candidate would win.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Louisiana voters file impasse redistricting lawsuit to ask the court to create new maps Six Louisiana voters supported by the National Redistricting Action Fund are asking the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge to establi…

Rep. John Stefanski, the Crowley Republican who sponsored House Bill 1, said he and other House leaders are pretty sure that enough legislators would back the veto override session. But he’s not quite sure if the House could muster the 70 votes necessary to force the measure into law over the objections of the governor.

“It’s part of the process,” Stefanski said. “We’ll see.”

The House has 68 GOP members and would need every one of them to vote to override along with picking off a couple of Democratic or non-party aligned representatives willing to go against the governor. The state Senate has 27 Republican senators, which one more than the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn a gubernatorial veto.

On July 21, the House on a 68-30 vote failed to overturn legislation that limited participation of transgender youth in organized sporting events.

Republican legislative majorities in Kansas and Kentucky overrode the vetoes of their Democratic governors and the Democratic majority in Maryland's general assembly overturned that state’s Republican governor’s rejection of a remap that he felt favored Democrats too much.

Court decisions already have overturned Republican-leaning maps in Ohio and North Carolina.

The maps in 15 states are in litigation, plus at least three civil and human rights organizations have filed lawsuits challenging Louisiana’s map.