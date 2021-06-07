College athletes at LSU and other schools would be able to profit from their name and likeness under a bill that won final legislative approval Monday when the House passed it 88-7.

The measure, Senate Bill 60, cleared the the Senate last month 32-0.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign it into law.

Backers said the new rules are needed because other states are enacting similar laws and Louisiana would be at a competitive disadvantage in recruiting and other areas without action.

