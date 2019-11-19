The effects of a ransomware attack on Louisiana’s state government Monday that crippled some public-facing agencies stretched through Tuesday, as motor vehicle offices throughout the state remained closed and workers scrambled to reboot computer systems.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration said many online services and state websites that officials shut down Monday to prevent further spread of the malware came back online Tuesday.

Still, the state’s 79 motor vehicle offices remained closed as workers had to "reimage" computer systems there, said Karen St. Germain, commissioner of Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles.

“The issue is that the computers we have have to be reimaged. All of them. OTS has a big job,” Germain said, referring to the Office of Technology Services, which operates a sprawling network of state computer systems. “It’s going to take a little time to get all that straight, put it back the way it was and do it right.”

+6 Ransomware attack in Louisiana: Public agencies hit; officials didn't pay ransom Louisiana's state government came under a ransomware attack Monday that caused internet and website problems at a host of agencies, disrupting…

The attack likely was automated, rather than some guy sitting in some European basement targeting Louisiana, said Jeffrey Allen Moulton, the executive director of the Stephenson National Center for Security Research and Training and the Transformation Technologies and Cyber Research Center at LSU. He’s also a member of the Louisiana Cybersecurity Commission and head of the commission’s subcommittee on emergency response.

Moulton’s crew is working with the State Police’s Fusion Center, FBI, Louisiana National Guard, Department of Homeland Security and others to get the state’s computer system back online. He says the state technical office followed the seven-phase plan put together to combat ransomware attacked. “This is exactly the protocol,” he said.

“A lot of these exploits are automated,” Moulton said. The machines go out onto the internet and look for vulnerabilities in systems, then attach ransomware to them. The state might have picked up the virus when someone went to a dangerous website or tried to upload a game on their work computer, Moulton said.

But the most likely culprit was a state worker clicking on some suspicious email or link without thinking, he said.

“We don’t know who did this, but we are working it,” Moulton said. Doing forensic analysis to determine who is responsible is a lower priority to getting the system up and running. Nobody will likely be prosecuted because it’s so difficult to gather evidence enough to stand up in court. But knowing the who, what, when and where will go a long way to helping technicians block similar approaches in the future.

The technicians do know the why: make money.

The virus was fairly easy to spot among the reams of computer code. But then that’s to be expected since the goal was to get money in return for releasing the lock on the data, he said. Technical personnel never looked at the ransom note, just started shutting down computer systems, as required in the protocol.

The virus also fairly simple extortion. Some computer system attacks do more than lock users out. Some destroy the data or steal it. “most criminals don’t want to do that because they’re after the money and they come back and milk the cow again.”

Officials said they did not pay a ransom during the incident and that they did not lose data.

The Louisiana State Police and several federal agencies are investigating the attempted ransomware attack, Edwards said.

Ransomware, often spread through phishing emails, denies access to computer systems or data until the user pays a ransom, according to the Louisiana Cyber Security Commission. If the demands are not met, the person conducting the ransomware attack could keep the data unavailable or delete it.

Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for Edwards' office, said seven agencies were initially impacted in some capacity: the Department of Public Safety, Office of Juvenile Justice, Department of Health, Department of Education, Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Revenue and the Division of Administration.

+4 These are the Louisiana agencies affected by the statewide ransomware attacks State agencies continue to have server issues hours after a ransomware attack ceased office functions in Louisiana on Monday.

The Department of Children and Family Services said Tuesday it was still dealing with the fallout from the computer issues. The child abuse and neglect line was available, but staff was still having trouble accepting reports. The agency's customer portal remained affected and child support payments could be delayed by at least a day, the department said.

The attack caused the Louisiana Department of Revenue to extend the filing dates for state taxes due Wednesday and extended the due date to Monday, Nov. 25.

The tax extensions cover payments of taxes for sales and use, hotel occupancy, beer, tobacco, fuel transporter, transportation and communication.

The attack did not compromise any state tax returns or taxpayer information. However, certain services provided by the department were disrupted, including the sales tax filing application Parish E-File and the Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point, the state’s tax account management portal.

The service interruptions at public agencies was due to what the Division of Administration called its "aggressive response" to the ransomware attack. The Office of Technology Services, OTS, shut down computer systems to avoid infecting state internet servers.

The IT team noticed the irregular pattern, saw that it was the Ryuk virus, which encrypts files, and didn’t read the ransom note, said Jacques Berry, spokesman for the Division of Administration. Instead, the team found where virus was attached to the programs and shutdown computers to avoid infecting other systems, Berry said.

Berry said the problems agencies were experiencing varied depending on how much they rely on the Office of Technology Services. Some offices had no access to email, internet or applications. The Division of Administration shut down “all outgoing network traffic” to investigate the cause without making the problem worse, Berry said.

Keith Neal, director of project management for the Office of Motor Vehicles, said he called the state's IT department when the OMV computers started acting screwy Monday morning. After about 15 or 20 minutes, the system stopped working altogether. He said the attackers locked the data and access to the computers early Monday morning, and the state's computers were down all day Monday.

Neal said computers at 79 motor vehicle offices statewide went offline.

"We are virtually shut down," he said. OMV staff was trying to process documents but couldn't issue driver's licenses.

Louisiana Secretary of State spokesman Tyler Brey said Monday that office’s website and app were down, though they later regained service. Louisiana Department of Health spokesman Bob Johannessen said that agency did not have internet or email access. Nobody could apply for coverage under Medicaid expansion.

The Department of Revenue's computers are locked as are those at the Louisiana Public Service Commission. The PSC accepted and stamped utility regulatory filings but couldn't add the reports, inspections and applications to its online database. The State Police maintained its physical presence on the highways.