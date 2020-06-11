A plan aimed at easing congestion on a key, 15-mile corridor of Interstate 12 in the Baton Rouge area won approval Thursday from the Joint Transportation Committee.

The project will convert shoulder space into high occupancy vehicle lanes in both directions between the I-10/12 split and Walker, and possibly further eastward at some point.

Sen. J. Rogers Pope, R-Livingston, said he drives the route under scrutiny every day.

"It is a concept we all need," Pope said.

"It is not just for Livingston Parish or Baton Rouge. It is a regional thing."

"Obviously if we can get any more relief for those three lanes we have going east and west it is a plus plus," he said.

The joint panel, without objection, approved plans by the state Department of Transportation and Development to solicit what state officials call a transportation services contract rather than relying on multiple agreements.

The firm picked will be in charge of developing, operating, maintaining, collecting revenue and enforcing regulations.

The new lane, in addition to the three lanes operating now, will give motorists more options, save time and make roadways safer, DOTD officials told the committee.

The affected corridor is one of the most traffic-packed in the Baton Rouge area, especially during morning and evening commutes.

"We are looking for ways to do deal with that congestion," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson told the committee.

Wilson noted HOV lanes are common in Dallas, Atlanta, Austin and elsewhere.

Cars and trucks carrying two or more people would qualify to use the lanes.

Single passenger vehicles could the HOV lanes for a charge of up to 10 cents per mile.

Exactly how charges will be assessed remains to be worked out.

DOTD officials hope to send out a request for proposals in October, award a contract in April and finish the conversion in 2021.

Rep. Ed Larvadain III, D-Alexandria, praised the plans.

Larvadain said that, under current conditions, traffic on the stretch of I-12 under scrutiny is "horrendous."

"One pileup will create miles of problems," he said.

"This is big," Larvadain said of conversion plans. "We have to find a way to move people."

The widening plan was proposed by former state Sen. Dale Erdey in 2015.

DOTD officials launched a feasibility study in 2017 and concluded that the idea made sense.

A bill approved last year authorized Wilson to designated HOV lanes