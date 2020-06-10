Both chambers of the Louisiana Legislature spent Wednesday afternoon moving the money bills that fund state operations and the courts as well as construction projects for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.

The bills, which legislators couldn’t get passed in time during the regular session that ended June 1, went surprisingly fast in the special session.

The Senate voted 35-0 for the House-passed multiyear construction budget that for the first time in remembered history has enough financing to cover the top priority projects. A few hours later House Republican leaders tried to immediately accept the Senate’s changes, so that House Bill 2 could be sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Governors have the ability to veto specific projects and some have used that power to punish legislators by removing projects the lawmakers want for their districts. If the capital outlay bill is quickly approved, then any of Edwards’ line-item vetoes could be overridden before the special session ends on June 30.

The legislation would need a two-thirds majority or 70 votes to pass and the same number override line-item vetoes.

The bill would have to reach Edwards by June 19 to have any hope of overriding before the end of the special session.

Bills to cut business taxes, expand tax breaks start moving through Legislature Lawmakers on Tuesday started advancing a slate of proposals crafted by a task force of business executives that would suspend taxes for firms,…

Republicans have 67 members in the House and the two legislators not affiliated with either party but who generally vote with the Democrats.

The 35 Democratic representatives left the floor Wednesday evening for more than an hour to discuss the situation, according to three lawmakers in the caucus. Republicans chatted amongst themselves.

LaPlace Rep. Randal Gaines said his Democratic colleagues were aware that Republicans can’t make the two-thirds majority and of the veto timeline, but they were more concerned about trying to get into the bill some kind of help for people working on the front-line in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the Democrats returned to the chamber, state Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette and sponsor of the capital outlay bill as chair of the House Ways & Means committee, said he wouldn’t pursue a vote Wednesday night. The House then adjourned.

For the first time in remembered history, the capital outlay bill has enough financing to cover all the projects on the top priority list, according to state Sen. Bret Allain, the Franklin Republican who chairs the Senate Revenue & Fiscal Affairs Committee.

Traditionally, the capital outlay bill is filled up with far more projects than the state can afford. The situation has given governors, in the past, considerable power to pick and choose projects off the Priority 1, or P1, list that will receive funding. A second list, called Priority 2, are the projects that receive a shot at state financing once all the P1 projects are covered. Most projects require the requesting agency to put up a certain amount of their own money.

HB2, as approved, has enough financing capacity to cover the $881 million in P1 and P2 construction projects, Allain said.

“All P1 and all P2 are available to be funded if the corresponding agencies can come up with the match,” Allain said. “That hasn’t happened in a very long time.

On an 100-0 vote, the House approved spending about $34 billion on various state services including prisons, healthcare for about 30% of the population. The budget bill now heads for the state Senate.

The bulk of the state operating budget proposal has stayed largely the same since Gov. Edwards unveiled his proposal during the previous legislative session to use more than $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to plug holes in the current fiscal year and the upcoming year.

TOPS, the grant that pays college tuition for students achieving modest academic standards, remains fully funded.

Public colleges and universities, which educate about 215,000 students, would see their $2.8 billion appropriation decrease by about $72 million, said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma and the sponsor of the state’s budget bill.

Higher education entered March expecting their first significant funding boost in more than a decade. But the impact of business closures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus coupled with an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia changed what had been plush state coffers into a situation where the state didn’t have enough revenues to cover expenses.

Sam Karlin and Will Sentell of the Capitol news bureau contributed to this report.