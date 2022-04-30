In March, a Lake Charles business owner was awarded $1.7 million after a jury determined his insurance company unreasonably withheld payments on his claim following Hurricane Laura.
It’s the first verdict of its kind to penalize a property insurer for their behavior toward a policyholder since the Category 4 storm tore through southwest Louisiana almost two years ago.
The judgment comes as state lawmakers in Baton Rouge consider whether to increase the penalties courts can levy on insurance companies that mistreat policyholders.
State law requires property insurers to make a settlement offer within 30 days of receiving “satisfactory proof of loss” on a claim. Failure to meet that timeline is considered acting in bad faith. As a penalty, the insurer must pay an extra 50% on top of any untimely payments, as well as attorney’s fees and court costs.
So far, around 3,700 policyholders in Louisiana have sued saying their insurance companies acted in bad faith in how they handled claims following hurricanes Laura and Delta. More lawsuits are expected; policyholders have two years after a storm to sue.
To manage the influx of litigation, the federal court in the Western District of Louisiana adopted a case management system that requires plaintiffs and defendants to hold informal settlement talks followed by a formal mediation.
Around half of the cases filed in southwest Louisiana have already gone through mediation, and of those, roughly 94% have settled, according to Cade Cole, a special master appointed by the court who has mediated over 500 cases.
“Usually, the lawyer for the carrier comes in and says, ‘You know what, I looked at the file. We made some mistakes in this. We’re here to make it right’,” Cole said.
When mediation fails, however, the next step is a trial by jury.
That’s how Joey Odom, owner of a 15,000 square foot, two-story office building in Lake Charles, ended up squaring off against his insurer, Scottsdale Insurance Group, in March.
When Odom filed his lawsuit in December 2020, Scottsdale had paid him $250,000.
But Odom said he was owed closer to $2 million. He based that number off of a four-volume, 910-page damage report drawn up by a public adjuster three weeks after the storm, according to court records.
Odom’s attorneys argued that the public adjuster’s report – which was sent to Scottsdale in September 2020 – constituted “sufficient proof of loss,” and any payments not made within 30 days of its submission violated Louisiana’s bad faith statutes.
After a four-day trial in March, a jury sided with Odom and determined that he was owed his maximum policy limit of around $2 million.
By then, Scottsdale had already paid Odom close to $1.8 million on his claim. However, the jury decided that aside from the initial disbursement of $250,000, the other payments were untimely.
The court ordered Scottsdale to pay Odom a $892,500 penalty. With attorney’s fees, court costs and the remaining balance on the policy tacked on, Odom’s total award came out to $1.7 million.
Scottsdale, which didn’t return a request for comment, has asked the court to reconsider the award.
The lawsuit is the first bad faith case against an insurer to go to trial in Louisiana since Laura made landfall nearly two years ago, though it’s almost certainly not the last.
Two years in a row of catastrophic hurricane seasons caused at least $22 billion in damage to insured property in Louisiana. More than 750,000 insurance claims have been filed.
Another 144 cases are scheduled for trial in southwest Louisiana after failing to reach a settlement through mediation, Cole said.
Still, it’s unclear how many of those will actually make it before a jury.
There were 117 other cases scheduled for trial before Odom’s case came up. All of them settled on the courthouse steps, sometimes hours before going to court, Cole said.
Odom’s case offered the first look at the risks that insurance companies might face for bringing their case before a jury. And there are some indications that it’s already playing into insurer’s decisions on whether to settle.
“This is the canary in the coal mine,” said Galen Hair, an attorney with Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, who has worked on 800 cases in southwest Louisiana. He said several carriers have “gotten nervous” since the judgment and reopened settlement talks.
Some lawmakers think the existing bad faith penalties haven’t done enough to deter insurers from giving policyholders the run-around.
State Sen. Jeremy Stine, a Lake Charles Republican, said that if the penalties were working as a deterrent, “I don’t think we would be seeing this sort of outcry from homeowners.”
More than 6,300 policyholders filed complaints with the Louisiana Department of Insurance saying their insurance companies mistreated them following hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta and Ida.
Stine filed Senate Bill 208 to increase the bad faith penalties to 100% of the unpaid claim after 60 days of non-payment, and 150% after 120 days.
A lengthier proposal to rewrite Louisiana’s bad faith statutes, House Bill 976, from state Rep. Ed Larvardain III, an Alexandria Democrat, would also increase bad faith penalties, but only for claims following a declared disaster or emergency.
Backed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, the bill would increase the penalty to 100% of the unpaid claim after 30 days of non-payment, 150% after 180 days, and 200% after a year.
Another set of proposals attempt to clarify what it means to provide “sufficient proof of loss,” the threshold that triggers the bad faith countdown.
In most circumstances, that clock starts ticking when a desk adjuster receives the report on damages from the field adjuster. But that hand-off can sometimes take months.
House Bill 558, from state Rep. Matthew Willard, a New Orleans Democrat, would require insurers to determine within 90 days of receiving a claim whether it had received "satisfactory proof of loss.”
Another proposal, House Bill 268, from Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, a Houma Republican, would require insurers to make a payment to policyholders within 60 days of their initial inspection.
None of the proposals have come up for a committee hearing.
Insurance industry lobbyists and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, a Republican, argue that upping Louisiana’s bad faith penalties will cause insurers to either raise their premiums or pull out of Louisiana’s market altogether.
Either way, they argue, the policyholder loses.
Jeff Albright, CEO of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, described insurers as “money in and money out” operations and said insurers will simply raise policyholders’ premiums to recoup whatever they lose in court.
Lobbyists also argue that stricter penalties will scare insurers away from doing business in Louisiana.
During a legislative hearing in April, Albright circulated a list of residential and commercial property insurers that have decided to stop writing policies in Louisiana. The list included the four insurance companies that have gone bankrupt following Hurricane Ida.
“The market’s hanging on by a thread and we believe there are credible indications – as shown by this list – that if this Legislature does anything really significant to harm insurance companies, its last insurer out turn off the lights,” Albright told lawmakers.
The carrier that faced the recent $1.7 million judgment, Scottsdale Insurance Company, is non-renewing “a great deal” of their policies, Albright said, adding that the policies Scottsdale is keeping are getting “price increases approaching 100% or more.”
As an alternative to upping bad faith penalties, both Donelon and Albright are backing a separate proposal from Stine, Senate Bill 209, which would double the amount of fines the insurance commissioner can levy against an insurer for unfair business practices in a six-month period from $250,000 to $500,000. The proposal cleared the Senate with unanimous support and is pending action in the House.
Two weeks ago, Donelon exercised that authority and proposed fines totalling $764,750 against five carriers for their “unacceptable behavior” following Laura. The companies included United Property & Casualty; GeoVera; FedNat; Maison; and Allied Trust.
The fines followed a “market conduct examination,” in which investigators for Donelon analyzed how the carriers responded to a sample of complaints and claims. The report found that each of the carriers, to some extent, violated the 30-day deadline on paying claims after receiving sufficient proof of loss.
Donelon said another round of examinations are underway for conduct following Ida.
But some advocates for upping bad faith penalties question whether the fines will actually deter insurers from mistreating policyholders.
Eric Holl, executive director of Real Reform Louisiana, a group that supports stricter bad faith penalties on insurers, said, “Those fines are absolutely nothing compared to the amount of money that an insurance company can make by ripping somebody off.”
Donelon said he believes the existing bad faith penalties are enough of a deterrent, adding that they’re lucrative enough “to attract many, many television ads from lawyers and public adjusters anxious to engage with these unhappy policyholders.”