Voters would decide whether to abolish the three appointed positions on Louisiana's top school board under a bill that breezed through the House Education Committee on Tuesday.

The proposal, House Bill 4, was endorsed 7-3 and next faces action in the full House.

It is a constitutional amendment and needs the support of two thirds of both the House and Senate, always a high hurdle.

Rep. Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, sponsor of the legislation, said it makes no sense to have a board where eight members are elected by voters and three are named by the governor.

"Let's have one or the other," Tarver told the committee.

"There are a lot of special interests that get involved in the appointments," Tarver added.

"Our (local) school board is elected by the people and accountable to the people right there," he said. "I think the state school board should be the same way."

The measure would dramatically change the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which sets policies for about 700,000 public school students.

One of the three appointed posts typically is reserved for a representative of Catholic schools, which make up around 20% of the state's school population.

Tom Constanza, executive director of the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, said his group opposes the measure.

"We just don't think there is any reason to change it," Constanza said.

But Rep. Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine, a member of the committee, said allowing the governor three appointments on an 11-member board is part of the state's longtime tradition of giving the chief executive extraordinary powers.

"I think this is a vestige of an imperial governorship that we are always used to in Louisiana," Owen said.

"I am of the opinion that the people should decide whether we should keep going down that path," he said.

The appointees are subject to Senate confirmation, which is usually routine.

They serve four-year terms, like elected members.

Tarver said a shakeup is also needed because the state has long trailed most other states in classroom achievement.

"The fact is the progress is questionable," he said.

"The citizens would agree; they would tell you that 49th or 50th over and over again is unacceptable," Tarver said, a reference to education rankings.

Belinda Davis, of Baton Rouge, one of Gov. John Bel Edwards three appointees on BESE, opposed the measure.

Davis said 24 boards nationwide consist entirely of gubernatorial appointees and 16 are a mixture of elected and appointed members.

She said adopting Tarver's plan "would place our board outside the norm when it comes to governance."

Davis said one of the other appointees, Thomas Roque, is superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Alexandria and the third, St. Bernard Parish schools superintendent Doris Voitier, has more than half a century of education experience.

"It is hard for me to imagine that anyone would say we are not better for their service," she said.

Davis is a professor of public policy at LSU.

Tarver said appointees who want to serve on BESE should run for the office.

"That is what I have to do, that is what you have to do," he told colleagues.

The issue, if approved by the Legislature, would be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The committee also approved a companion bill -- House Bill 84 -- that would spell out details of the new rules if lawmakers and voters approve the amendment.

Voting "yes" on the bill were Reps. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria; Beryl Amedee, R-Houma; Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge; Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine; Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie; Vinny St. Blanc III, R-Franklin and Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles.

Voting "no" were Reps. Ken Brass, D-Vacherie; Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer and Tammy Phelps, D-Shreveport.