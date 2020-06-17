A state Senate panel Tuesday chose between two House-passed bills aimed at reducing auto insurance rates at the cost of reducing the abilities of people with personal injuries winning compensation in Louisiana courts.
On a party line vote, the Senate Judiciary A committee backed the legislation sponsored by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, then deferred the latest version of the Omnibus Premium Reduction Act of 2020 that has been debated for the past two years.
Meetings took place Monday night between legislative leadership and the governor’s office to try to find a compromise that the governor could sign into law.
“The intent is that the Senate only have one instrument,” said Rep. John Stefanski, a Republican lawyer from Crowley is covering the legislation for Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. He
“We have passed a bill out that does a lot of good,” Peacock said, adding that he didn’t want the Senate to have to consider two competing and slightly different measures.
Schexnayder’s House Bill 57 now heads for consideration by the full Senate while House Bill 44 will sit on the committee’s docket for the remaining two weeks of the special legislative session that ends June 1.
