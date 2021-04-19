Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday he will not back bills that would place curbs on transgender athletes and others that would restrict minors pursuing transgender treatments.
"I am concerned about emotionally fragile people," Edwards told reporters.
The governor made the comment in response to a question during a press conference where he announced that Louisiana is getting $216 million in federal dollars for road and bridge projects.
The money stems from the second stimulus measure passed by Congress, this one in December.
Proposals are pending in the state House that would ban transgender athletes from taking part in girls or women's sports in public schools.
Other bills would require that transgender minors get written consent from both parental guardians before getting gender-confirming health care, such as puberty blockers.
Another measure would ban the treatments totally.
Backers say that, in the case of athletes, it is unfair to let biological males compete against women who were born female.
Critics contend the issue has not been a problem in Louisiana, a point cited by Edwards.
"I am hoping the Legislature does not see fit to advance these bills," he said.
The transgender athlete plan is House Bill 542 by state Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma.
