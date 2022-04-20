Louisiana lawmakers on Tuesday began a push to expand the state’s fast-growing medical marijuana program, with a House committee approving several bills to increase the number of pharmacies that are allowed to sell the drug.
While expanding the number of pharmacies appears to be gaining favor, it’s less clear whether lawmakers and the governor will agree to expand the number of medical marijuana growers. And exactly how many new pharmacies may be on tap is still up in the air as the legislation moves to the House floor.
Only two companies are currently allowed to grow marijuana in Louisiana, and just nine pharmacies are licensed to dispense it. Meanwhile, demand has soared since lawmakers allowed pharmacies to sell the plant’s smokable flower, and patients have complained the supply bottleneck has resulted in a lack of access and high prices.
Lawmakers introduced a bevy of proposals to combat these problems.
Perhaps the bill with the best chance of becoming law is a measure sponsored by Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, a Houma Republican.
That bill would force existing marijuana pharmacy owners in areas where demand is high to open a second location. Once 5,000 patients in any of the state’s regions registered to receive marijuana, the pharmacies would be required to open another location.
Magee said the bill favors existing pharmacies because it will be quicker for them to open a new location, as opposed to having the Board of Pharmacy go through a bid process to license new businesses. Under his proposal, the state would hand out licenses to a competing pharmacy once a region hit 10,000 patients, but the new pharmacies couldn’t be placed near the existing ones.
The House Health and Welfare Committee approved Magee’s bill after a lengthy set of changes that would also assign the state’s coveted 10th pharmacy license – which hasn’t yet been handed out – to a yet-to-be-chosen pharmacy in Jefferson Parish. State Rep. Joe Stagni, a Kenner Republican, tacked that onto the bill, arguing Jefferson would have much higher patient numbers if residents didn’t have to drive to H&W Drug Store on Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans for their medicine.
Magee said the debate is far from over.
He said he’s open to discussing further changes to the bill to add growing licenses. Currently, the agricultural centers at LSU and Southern University hold the only two medical marijuana growing licenses in the state, as part of a unique arrangement that was added to the original legislation years ago to gain political support from the conservative Legislature. LSU partnered with a company called Good Day Farm, from Arkansas, to do the work. Southern hired Ilera Holistic Healthcare.
Magee also said he is open to adding more pharmacies to the bill, but that he’s unsure if there’s “political will” at the State Capitol for doing so.
It’s not clear where Gov. John Bel Edwards stands on expanding the industry. The Democrat, who is term limited, has publicly opposed legalizing marijuana for recreational use, but at the beginning of his first term he signed into law the measure that finally set the medical program in motion after years of negotiations. An Edwards spokesperson said Tuesday he “wants to make sure people have access” to medications including marijuana, and that he “will review any plans that make it to his desk carefully.”
Magee said he is most interested in the section of his bill that overhauls how growers are regulated. The bill would transfer oversight of growing from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry to the Louisiana Department of Health. Growers have for years battled with the agriculture department over what they see as slow-moving and burdensome regulations, especially around testing, and proponents of Magee’s bill hope the move to the Health Department would speed things up.
“My main focus on my bill is to change the regulator,” Magee said. “If I can find compromise and consensus on pharmacies, I'm going to add that to the bill. If I can find compromise and consensus on expansion of manufacturers, I’m going to add that to my bill.”
Lobbyists for Good Day Farm, associations representing medical marijuana pharmacies, Southern University’s foundation and progressive groups filed cards supporting Magee’s bill. A handful of patients opposed it, saying it didn’t do enough to improve access and prices. Because there are only nine pharmacies, the drug has become hard to get for people in far-flung areas.
Just three years ago, medical marijuana was a small, tightly controlled endeavor in Louisiana. Only a few thousand patients had obtained a recommendation, and they could only buy the drug in tincture form.
After years of lawmakers steadily loosening the rules, it has become an increasingly lucrative business. The number of patients grew by 61% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of this year, reaching 29,000, which industry leaders attribute to the addition of flower, the most popular form of the drug. Good Day Farm estimates the market will eventually settle at about 2.4% of the population, or about 110,000 people.
As the market has grown, so too has the number of people who want to get into the business.
John Ford, head of Black Farmers Hemp in Lafayette, implored lawmakers to make it easier for Black people to participate in the program.
BioSciences of Louisiana, an aspiring medical marijuana grower from Jefferson Parish, has hired lobbyists and advocated for adding growing licenses to the program.
Universities have also expressed interest. In the amendment to Magee’s bill, the University of Louisiana-Monroe was given the ability to research the drug. And other state universities, like Grambling, McNeese and Nicholls, have expressed interest in becoming licensees if lawmakers add more schools.
The Health & Welfare Committee also approved two bills to expand the number of pharmacies, but it’s unclear whether they’ll continue to move through the process. One of them, by Chairman Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, would add 10 pharmacy licenses. But that bill only exists as a placeholder in case lawmakers need a new vehicle to alter the program.
Rep. Joe Marino, No Party-Gretna, also won support for his HB 768, which would add 15 more pharmacy licenses. Black Caucus members tacked on an amendment that would ensure 30% of those licenses went to minority-owned or women-owned businesses before the committee advanced the bill.
Marino also has legislation that would add growers to the program, but in a twist, that bill was referred to the House Agriculture Committee, where it hasn’t yet been scheduled for a hearing.
Even though lawmakers advanced the bills expanding pharmacies, three patient advocates railed against the legislation considered Tuesday.
Tony Landry, who heads Louisiana Veterans for Medical Cannabis, argued the state shouldn’t limit the dispensing of the drug to licensed pharmacies. He said lawmakers weren’t getting patient input on the legislation, and said the industry was taking control of the program.
“The patients’ input is not getting brought into the conversation,” he said.