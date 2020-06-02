In an extraordinary move, Karen Carter Peterson, a state senator from New Orleans who also chairs the Louisiana Democratic Party, on Monday forced the resignation of two senior appointees by Gov. John Bel Edwards: Ronnie Jones, the chairman of the state gambling board, and Walt Leger III, the chairman of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
Peterson ousted both men, according to two people who were there, when the state Senate was meeting in private Thursday to consider some 700 appointees by Edwards to his cabinet and dozens of boards and commissions. She did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
Peterson’s move leaves the gambling board without a chairman while Jones was overseeing the reopening of the state’s gambling industry.
Peterson was exercising a little-known tradition where senators can block the appointment of someone who is a registered voter in their district.
Senators typically give the governor or the appointee a heads-up if they have any concerns. Peterson did not do that with Jones, Leger and several other appointees by Edwards that she blocked, sources said.
Peterson’s move against Jones comes 15 months after she was forced to admit that she had a gambling problem after someone leaked to WWL-TV that she had violated a ban on entering Louisiana casinos. Peterson was issued a summons for violating a self-imposed ban.
Jones is a veteran of state Police who has won widespread plaudits for his work chairing the gambling board. Leger was an influential member of the state House for 12 years before term limits last year sidelined him.
