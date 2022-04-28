Louisiana Sen. Bodi White said investigators working for former Attorney General Buddy Caldwell showed him examples of child pornography in 2009 to persuade him to back legislation that would boost funding for the agency’s cyber crimes unit.
The Central Republican recounted the experience Tuesday during a committee hearing on a bill from Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Regina Barrow that would have allowed judges to order the surgical castration of sex offenders who victimized children younger than 13 years old.
“I think people that are against your bill should have to look at that,” White said during Tuesday’s hearing, saying he threw up after watching a video of a three-year-old being raped by an adult. “It’s the most repulsive thing I ever watched in my life.”
White's comments ignited a firestorm on social media over whether it's legal or appropriate for the attorney general or others in his office to show child porn to someone who isn't involved in an investigation or prosecution.
Caldwell, who served as the state's top prosecutor from 2007 to 2015, said in an interview that he doesn't know whether one of his investigators showed White such footage, though he doesn't doubt the senator's recollection.
He said if White was shown examples of child porn, he's certain that it would have been "properly presented," with blurred out faces and case numbers, to protect the victim's identity.
"We would have taken every precaution to guard the case name," Caldwell said. "If he saw something horrible, he wouldn't have been able to identify the case or anything."
Caldwell called child sex abuse the "ultimate horror," and said it would have been instructive for White to view an example of child porn "to know exactly what we're dealing with."
However, advocates for sex abuse victims said there's no good reason to share such videos with those not involved in an investigation or prosecution.
"You can talk about these things without needing to show somebody another person's trauma," said Morgan Lamondre, policy director for the state’s Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response center.
Audrey Wascome, a survivor of child sexual assault, said victims should be able to trust that their attorney general will limit who can see evidence in their case.
"In the future, will survivors come forward and trust that those in charge will protect their privacy?" Wascome wrote in an email to White and other lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary C Committee.
In an interview, White said Caldwell asked him to sponsor legislation to boost funding for the agency's internet crimes division, but he initially declined, saying he "didn't really understand" the scope of the child porn problem.
White said a couple of investigators who worked for Caldwell later gave him a tour of the agency's cyber crimes unit, where he witnessed the footage. He said he also saw some of the unit's crime-fighting technology.
"They had a software program where they could ping who was watching these videos," White said.
White said the experience convinced him to sponsor House Bill 569, which would have levied a 10-cent monthly charge on internet services and generated $3.9 million annually. It passed the House but was killed in the Senate Commerce Committee.
White asserted that videos he was shown were not evidence in a Louisiana case and instead were examples of footage available "out there on the internet."
During Tuesday's committee hearing, White seemed to suggest that Barrow go to the Attorney General's Office to watch the videos for herself.
“I think you owe it to yourself to go to the AG’s sex crime unit like I have," White said. "And watch the videos they have of actually raping – not little 16, 15-year-old girls that they’re trafficking – I’m talking about four, five, three-year-old babies, watch them rape one of those."
White clarified in an interview that he "would never encourage nobody to go watch that."
In a prepared statement, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote that "the most horrific crimes our office sees involve the abuse and exploitation of children and the use of the internet to proliferate these crimes."
"We occasionally brief legislators about these issues and things that our investigators are exposed to," the statement continued.
The spokesperson did not respond to a follow-up question asking whether the Attorney General's Office shows lawmakers examples of child pornography as part of its briefings.