Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, launched a billboard campaign in Baton Rouge Thursday morning blasting BREC as part of his push to divide the parks and recreation system into three systems.

The digital messages are located on Interstate 10 in both directions at College and Essen.

The first message says: "BREC has over 1,000 employees & spends 40% of its budget on salaries and benefits. Reform BREC Now!"

White, who is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, is the sponsor of a bill that would carve out new recreation districts from BREC for Central and Zachary.

The lawmakers says BREC has not been responsive to the needs of local communities and that overhauling the system would give taxpayers more control over their parks.

Critics contend the current operation is highly acclaimed and that splitting it would result in needless government duplication.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is among those opposed to the bill.

White's proposal won easy approval in the Senate on Tuesday and next faces action in the House.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

+2 Proposal to break up BREC breezes through Senate; future uncertain in House A bill that would divide the East Baton Rouge Parish parks and recreation system into three separate districts breezed through the state Senat…

It is Senate Bill 205.

BREC oversees 182 parks and other attractions.

It is financed largely through property tax revenue.

BREC isn't serving Zachary, Central well, lawmaker says; bill to break up parks system advances A bill by a Senate leader that would divide the parks and recreation system for East Baton Rouge Parish and create new ones in Zachary and Cen…

The system is overseen by a nine-member board, with six members named by the Metro Council.

Under White's plan, the new recreation districts for Central and Zachary would be governed by their own commissions and include their own superintendents.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.