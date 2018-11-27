Jim Richardson, the LSU economist who has served on the panel that forecasts how much revenue the state will collect each year, has announced that he is stepping down from the role he's held for more than three decades.

"It's been a tremendous privilege to serve," Richardson said near the end of Tuesday's meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference.

The state Board of Regents quickly launched a search to replace Richardson, as it is mandated to do under state law.

"The Board looks forward to exercising this important duty," Board of Regents Chairman Robert Levy said in a news release. "We understand finding the best talent for this forecasting work is imperative to the transparent and fiscally responsible operation of our state. This decision will not be taken lightly."

Levy said he believes the board will have a list of nominees by March. The final decision is left to the governor, House speaker and Senate president.