Maybe it’s prurient interest or it could be because people are worried about how close to anger their neighbors have become, either way videos of parents behaving badly at their kids’ sporting events have become viral on social media.
The National Association of Sports Officials have noted that parental harassment is now so prevalent that seven of 10 new referees quit their jobs within three years. The shortage has led to youth and high school games being cancelled because not refs were available.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association sent parents a letter a few months ago asking them to stop abusing officials.
House Bill 186 would make such harassment a crime. The maximum fine is $500.
After the House approved the legislation on a 96-6 vote last week, the Senate Monday will assign HB186 a committee to consider it further.