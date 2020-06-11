Legislation authorizing funding for state construction projects cleared the Louisiana House Thursday and now heads to the desk of Gov. John Bel Edwards in plenty of time to override any gubernatorial line-item vetoes, should there be any, before the end of the special session.

House Bill 2 is the legislation that lists what projects the state will fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The money goes mostly on roads and bridges as well as undertaking long neglected repairs of state-owned buildings around the state.

But the bill also includes money to build new offices and courtrooms in Lafayette Parish, improve the penguin exhibit at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and start a civil rights museum in New Orleans, along with continuing the Comite River Diversion canal in Baton Rouge.

A struggling economy also forced legislators to reject other projects, such as new Science labs on the LSU Baton Rouge campus and repairs to an aging spillway at a Girl Scout camp near Independence.

But making tough choices means the legislation has enough funding authority to cover the 249 top projects, called Priority 1 or P1, and are valued at $683.5 million. There’s also enough for the Priority 2 projects, which are funded after all the P1 projects are covered. HB2 set aside $168.4 million for P2 projects.

For the first time since 1990 the number of priority projects matches the funds available, said House Ways & Means Committee Chair Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette.

Traditionally, the capital outlay bill is filled up with far more projects than the state can afford. In those circumstances, governors have the ability to pick and choose which of the projects to go to the Bond Commission for funding. That gives a governor considerable power over individual legislators who want constituents to see them bring state largesse home to their districts.

Governors also have the ability to veto specific projects and some have used that power to punish legislators. Two-thirds of the legislators – 26 in the Senate and 70 in the House – would have to agree to override Edwards’ line-item vetoes, if any. Though the bill cleared the House on Thursday with a final vote of 100-0 and the Senate on Wednesday with a vote of 35-0, overriding a governor’s veto is not a sure thing. The GOP dominates both chambers, but only 67 Republicans are in the House.

In the past legislators packed the bill with all sorts of wants. But leadership over the past few years have been trying to tamp down that inclination. This year, Sen. Bret Allain, the Franklin Republican who as chair of the Senate Revenue & Fiscal Affairs committee co-sponsored HB2 with Bishop, said he limited legislators to three proposals and asked that they prioritize that list.

“We held the line. I told a lot of legislators no,” Allain said.

“We’re actually under capacity,” Allain said. “We put aside $116 million because we know the capacity is going to be down just from the sheer weight of everything going on.”

State revenues from sales taxes and severance taxes have declined significantly in the past three months because so many people were required to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19 and because of an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

How much the state can borrow, called capacity, is linked to how much revenues the state collects. The money set aside by the Republican majority will help continue funding construction projects next year when less money translates into less ability to borrow by selling bonds, Allain said.

Legislators had almost $535 million left over after state government paid for everything in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019. After legally requirements to pay down retirement debt and add to the state’s “rainy day” fund, the rest of the surplus could be spent on construction work and coastal projects. Republicans used about $140 million of the surplus in the capital outlay bill and stashed the remaining $116 million or so in a fund for future use.

The Edwards administration disagrees with that strategy, arguing that the additional funds could be leveraged into far more projects because interest rates are so low.

“My father always raised me if you make a dollar, you save 50 cents of it,” Bishop told the Associated Press.