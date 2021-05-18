Senate-approved legislation to expand the number of seats on Louisiana Supreme Court from seven justices to nine ran into some problems with language before being moved along Tuesday by a House Committee.

As a judge on the 14th Judicial District Court in Calcasieu Parish back in the 1990s Rep. Wilford Carter Sr., D-Lake Charles, worked for minority representation on Louisiana’s benches. He said that despite promises, only one district was drawn to allow a Black justice on the Louisiana Supreme Court. With 32% of the state’s population being African American, the numbers indicate that three of the nine justices should be Black. Today, only one of the seven justices is Black.

The legislation is aimed at settling a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge seeking a declaration that the Supreme Court districts currently violate the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965. The federal lawsuit challenges the maps used to elect Louisiana's seven state Supreme Court justices as discriminatory against African American voters.

The Washington, D.C.-based Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Louisiana State Conference of the NAACP and two Black voters are seeking an order that the current districts not be used again and that the boundaries be redrawn.

Carter wants the districts to reflect the demographics of the state overall and not just individual districts.

Carter and Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, said they feared the language could be, down the road, interpreted as applying to the small specifically drawn districts for city courts and some state judicial district benches.

Jenkins said they were worried about collateral damage and thanked the committee for not summarily dismissing their concerns.

“I know what the vote is going to be but we have to have a legislative record,” Carter said.

On party line votes the eight Republicans defeated four amendments to the language sought by the committee’s five Democratic representatives present at the House & Governmental Affairs committee.

Democratic Sen. Jimmy Harris, of New Orleans, cosponsored the legislation with Republican Sen. Patrick McMath, of Covington.

The aim of Senate Bill 163 is to realign the districts from which the members of the high court are now elected in order to keep each district at roughly the same population numbers.

The Supreme Court isn’t covered by the decennial redistricting as is the case for legislators and other elected officials of population. The districts from which Supreme Court justices are elected have only been redrawn once in the past 80 years, McMath said. The largest district now has 75% more voters in it then the smallest district, he added.

SB163 would require legislators to redraw the district lines of Supreme Court justices every 10 years after the U.S. Census is completed just as is done for other elected officials.

The legislation now goes to the House Civil Law committee and if advanced there, would need to pass the Louisiana House. It then would return to the Senate for concurrence on the wording changes. If legislatively approved, the measure then would go before the state’s voters in October. If all those hurdles are cleared, the newly drawn Supreme Court districts would become effective for the 2024 elections.