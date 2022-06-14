In a last-minute plea, Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder are set to appear before U. S. District Judge Shelly Dick on Thursday to ask for more time to draw congressional boundaries.
Dick has ordered a new map, with a second majority Black district, by June 20.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has called a six-day special session, starting Wednesday at noon and ending by 6 p.m. on June 20, to do the work.
But top lawmakers said it is not practical to get the job done in that timeframe, especially on such a volatile topic.
They requested an extension on Monday, barely 48 hours before the session begins.
"The current schedule set by this court would require the Legislature to redistrict (if at all) behind closed doors, without meaningful input and without opportunity to respond to that input," according to the request submitted to the court.
"It would make little sense to invalidate a redistricting plan enacted after a lengthy process of public input and then order a new plan to be enacted by excluding the public from any meaningful involvement," it says.
The lawmakers also said that, while they plan to pursue appeals of the current map, "the Legislature intends to make a good-faith effort in the meantime to enact a plan that satisfies the principles the court articulated."
Cortez and Schexnayder are scheduled to make their pitches in person -- as ordered by the judge -- on Thursday at 9 a.m.
Neither Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, nor Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, could be reached for immediate comment.
But Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, a key figure in the Senate in the redistricting debate, said Tuesday the request makes sense.
"It is very difficult to pass a bill as complicated as a redistricting map in the timeframe that Judge Dick has given us and still honor the principals of transparency and provide the opportunities for public input," Hewitt said.
She said it is "ironic" that Cortez was ordered to appear in court at the same time he would have been presenting a new map to a Senate committee on Thursday.
Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley and the top mapmaker in the House, echoed Hewitt's point.
"Due to the (special session) call and the judge's order it's basically impossible to pass anything in five days, especially something of this magnitude," Stefanski said in a text message.
He said no House committee meetings are set for Wednesday and the initial gathering will likely be a brief one.
The Senate and House leaders are among defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed by minority voters after the GOP-controlled Legislature in February approved a map with one of six congressional districts designated as majority Black.
Edwards vetoed the map and the Legislature overrode his veto.
Critics contend that, since the population is nearly one-third Black residents, the state should have two majority Black congressional districts.
Dick made the same point in her ruling June 6.
Hewitt and others argue that they met the requirements of the U. S. Voting Rights Act.
Edwards has praised the court ruling.
Legislative leaders said in their request that bills typically take multiple days before being reported out of committee, and the Senate might get it on the fourth day and start a multi-day process of its own.
"This timeline will expand, however, if there are multiple bills, amendments, or lengthy debate, which add time and complexity to the process," they said.
The Louisiana News Bureau said that, in 1994, the Legislature approved a new congressional map in six days.
Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, on Tuesday re-filed his own bill from earlier this year that would add a second majority-minority district by moving residents of the 6th congressional district to the 5th congressional district.
That would make the 5th and 2nd congressional districts majority Black.
Asked about the request for more time Fields said, "I am going to leave that up to the court."
Check back with The Advocate for more details.