The family of musician Jon Batiste went to the State Capitol Tuesday to collect a legislative resolution commending him on winning the Album of the Year and four other awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
A scion of an acclaimed musical family, Batiste grew up in Kenner, attended St. Augustine High School and the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts before going to Juilliard for his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He leads the house band on The Late Show Stephen Colbert.
Batiste composed the music for the 2020 Pixar animated film, Soul. He and his collaborators also won the Academy Award for Best Original Score.