The Louisiana House on Thursday easily passed a $30 billion state budget that includes the higher teacher pay raise plan pushed by several Republicans.
The plan would give teachers a $1,200 pay raise and support staff a $600 raise, instead of the $1,000 and $500 respective raises pushed by Gov. John Bel Edwards and endorsed by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The budget, which will be taken up by the state Senate next, does not include the $39 million block grant sought by Edwards and BESE. A Senate committee has signaled support of that funding, along with the $1,000 teacher raise plan.
Lawmakers did not make any major changes to the budget plan carried by House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, which was passed Monday by that committee. They debated some minor shuffling of funds, and a proposal to give departments more flexibility in where to cut and how to spend their money, though that was shot down.
The vote to advance the budget Thursday was 100-1.
“This is obviously one of the easiest budget processes we’ve gone through,” Henry, R-Metairie said.
