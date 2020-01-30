Republicans will hold chairmanships and strong majorities on key spending and tax panels as part of the Louisiana state House committee assignments released by new House Speaker Clay Schexnayder Thursday.
Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, installed Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee and Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, as chairman of the House Appropriations committee. Ways and Means handles taxes and Appropriations handles the budget.
Republicans will hold wide majorities on both panels. They hold 16 seats on Appropriations, while Democrats hold eight, including Vice Chair Gary Carter, and one independent.
On Ways and Means, Republicans have a 12-6 edge over Democrats in the committee makeup. Bishop, the chair of that committee, previously was a candidate for speaker before becoming one of Schexnayder’s key allies. Bishop dropped out after Page Cortez locked up the votes to become Senate President, saying he had little chance of becoming speaker because the two are both from Lafayette. Rep. John Stefanski, another Schexnayder backer, is vice chair of Ways and Means.
Appropriations for the past four years was led by then-Rep. Cameron Henry, now a state Senator, who took a conservative tact toward budgeting and often sparred with Gov. John Bel Edwards.
While Henry is replaced by Zeringue, the committee makeup includes several more conservative Republicans who have taken an antagonistic stance toward the Democratic governor. Rep. Lance Harris, formerly head of the House GOP delegation, current House GOP leader Blake Miguez and Baton Rouge Republican Rick Edmonds are among those who backed Albany Republican Sherman Mack in the speaker's race and landed on the budget committee. In all, Those who voted for Schexnayder have only a 13-12 edge on the Appropriations committee, while 14 of the Ways and Means members backed Schexnayder and four backed Mack.
The next big test of which way new legislative leaders will lean on budget issues is Friday, when the Revenue Estimating Conference meets. Cortez and Schexnayder, who make up half of the panel, will decide whether to agree to revenue forecasts that would give Edwards and the Legislature more money to spend in the budget. Previously, House Speaker Taylor Barras and Henry blocked revenue forecasts. Neither Cortez or Schexnayder have said which way they will go on the REC vote.
Over the past several months, a crop of Republicans waged an at-times acrimonious battle for House speaker, with influential GOP officials and donors backing Mack, of Albany. But Schexnayder put together a coalition of 22 other Republicans, including a key ally in Bishop, along with all 35 Democrats and two independents, to win the speaker’s gavel. Forty-five Republicans voted for Mack, who had the official endorsement of the House GOP delegation.
Here are the lists of committee members on both committees:
House Appropriations Committee:
16 Republicans
8 Democrats
1 Independent
Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, chairman (R)
Gary Carter, vice chairman, (D)
Roy Daryl Adams (I)
Tony Bacala (R)
Barbara Carpenter (D)
R. Dewith Carrier (R)
Raymond Crews (R)
Daryl Deshotel (R)
Mary DuBuisson (R)
Rick Edmonds (R)
Aimee Freeman (D)
Lance Harris (R)
John Illg Jr. (R)
Frederick Douglass Jones (D)
Timothy Kerner (R)
Rodney Lyons (D)
Tanner Magee (R)
C. Denise Marcelle (D)
Jack McFarland (R)
Blake Miguez (R)
Dustin Miller (D)
Troy Romero (R)
Francis Thompson (D)
Christopher Turner (R)
William “Bill” Wheat Jr. (R)
House Ways and Means Committee
12 Republicans
6 Democrats
Stuart Bishop, chairman (R)
John Stefanski, vice chairman (R)
Gerald “Beau” Alphonse Beaullieu IV (R)
Ryan Bourriaque (R)
Marcus Anthony Bryant (D)
Rhonda Gaye Butler (R)
Phillip DeVillier (R)
Leslie “Les” Farnum (R)
Jason Hughes (D)
Barry Ivey (R)
Jeremy LaCombe (D)
Wayne McMahen (R)
Buddy Mincey Jr. (R)
Richard James Nelson (R)
Tammy Phelps (D)
Neil Riser (R)
Malinda White (D)
Matthew Willard (D)
