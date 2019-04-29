On a vote of 66-27, the Louisiana House approved legislation Monday to limit the state from doing businesses with banks that have gun control policies.

House Bill 413 would extend to the entire state government a State Bond Commission ruling last year that banned two national banks from participating in the funding of three highway projects. Citigroup and Bank of America put limits on handling the finances of companies that sold or manufactured certain types of guns. The policies came on the heels of a Florida high school shooting.

Louisiana residents want to protect their rights under the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which protects the right to keep and bear arms, said Rep. Blake Miguez, the Erath Republican and chief sponsor of the legislation.

He said the big corporations were pushing their own legal agenda from board rooms. “This protects against a discriminatory action,” Miguez said.

State Rep. Patricia Smith, a Baton Rouge Democrat who opposed Miguez, said his measure essentially was protecting a private industry – gun retailers – from being discriminated against. She briefly attempted making a point to amend the legislation to also protect gender identity and sexual orientation, which Miguez opposed.

Smith withdrew her amendment after making the point.

New Orleans Democratic Rep. Royce Duplessis argued that the legislation abridged corporate First Amendment rights to free speech. He pointed out to Miguez that the U.S. Supreme Court already has determined that corporations have rights of free speech.

Miguez responded that he had not read the Supreme Court opinion and his bill was about the Second Amendment, not the first.

Voting for restricting business with companies that have gun control policies (66): Reps Abraham, Adams, Amedee, Anders, Armes, Bacala, Berthelot, Billiot, Bishop, Bourriaque, C. Brown, T. Brown, S. Carter, Chaney, Connick, Coussan, Crews, Davis, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Dwight, Edmonds, Emerson, Falconer, Foil, Garofalo, Guinn, L. Harris, Henry, Hilferty, Hill, Hodges, Hoffmann, Hollis, Horton, Howard, Huval, Ivey, M. Johnson, LaCombe, N. Landry, Leopold, Mack, Magee, McFarland, McMahen, Miguez, G. Miller, Jay Morris, Jim Morris, Moss, Muscarello, Pearson, Pope, Pugh, Pylant, Schexnayder, Seabaugh, Stagni, Stefanski, Stokes, Talbot, Thomas, Turner, White and Wright.,

Voting Against HB413 (28): Reps. Bagneris, Bouie, Brass, Carpenter, G. Carter, Duplessis, Franklin, Gaines, J. Harris, Jackson, James, Jefferson, Jenkins, R. Johnson, Jones, Jordan, T. Landry, Larvadain, LeBas, Leger, Lyons, Marcelle, Marino, D. Miller, Moore, Norton, Pierre and Smith.

Not Voting (11): Speaker Barras and Reps. Abramson, Bagley, Carmody, R. Carter, Cox, Gisclair, Glover, Richard, Simon and , Zeringue.