New controversy erupted Wednesday morning on the House Education Committee when Rep. Ray Garofalo said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder told him that, if Garofalo tried to preside over the meeting, the speaker would have him removed from the State Capitol or the gathering would be canceled.

Aside from Garofalo only one other panel member showed up, and the meeting adjourned 50 minutes after it was supposed to start.

Among the nine bills that were set to be heard was a Senate-passed measure – Senate Bill 60 – that would allow athletes at LSU and other schools to profit from their name and image.

The session ends on June 10.

Garofalo said last week that, after a heated discussion with Schexnayder, he was removed as chairman of the education committee amid controversy over Garofalo's bid to prevent the teaching of "divisive concepts," including the view that Louisiana and the United States are inherently racist.

But Garofalo said the speaker referred to him as chairman for the past week, and the Legislature's website still lists him as leader of the panel.

He said he met with Schexnayder Wednesday morning to let him know he planned to preside over the gathering, which was set to begin at 9 a.m.

"He said 'Don't go to the meeting.' He said if you start the meeting we are going to have you removed from the building or I am going to cancel the meeting."

"I don't know what happened," Garofalo said.

"This is the first time this has ever happened to me as a chairman."

Panel members who skipped the meeting declined comment afterwards.

One said Schexnayder planned to issue a statement Wednesday.

The political fallout from the hearing on Garofalo's bill, which took place on April 26, has roiled the committee ever since.

Rep. Mark Wright, R-Covington, vice-chairman of the committee, has presided over hearings for long stretches.

Garofalo said Schexnayder at one point outlined which bills Garofalo would preside over and which Wright would be in the chair for.

Senators for days have expressed concern about the fate of their bills amid controversy in the House Education Committee.

Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, who is the sponsor of a Senate-passed bill that would pave the way for video cameras in some special education classes, appeared at the House hearing before leaving when it was apparent his proposal would not be voted on.

Garofalo said he hopes the bills that were on Wednesday's agenda will be heard on June 2, which would be eight days before adjournment.

The Republican has said his bill that sparked the topic was a legitimate subject and that action is needed to prevent college professors from advancing their own political ideologies to impressionable students.

But the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus and Gov. John Bel Edwards said Garofalo should be removed as chairman of the committee.

Schexnayder has repeatedly declined to discuss the issue.

Check back for more details.