Already flush with cash, lawmakers in Louisiana will have an extra $454 million to spend as they see fit in the upcoming budget year, after the state’s income forecasting panel met Monday.
The Revenue Estimating Conference estimated around $802 million in better-than-expected tax, license and fee collections should flow into the state treasury over the next 14 months. Lawmakers will have around half of that to spend at their discretion, after various dedications are skimmed off the top.
There’s no shortage of ideas on how to divide up the funds, with suggestions ranging from increased teacher pay raises and more state support for local law enforcement to stowing money away for a new bridge over the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge.
The panel that determines how much the state can spend forecast that revenues flowing into the state general fund will increase by about $350 million in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, and $104 million in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Those extra dollars aren’t currently included in the budget legislation awaiting review in the Senate, but senators will add it in the coming days.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he wants to use $50 million from next year’s collections to increase pay raises currently included in the budget from $1,500 to $2,000 for teachers and from $750 to $1,000 for staff such as cafeteria workers and bus drivers.
“Our teachers and support staff are the backbone of our education system, and we have all learned in these last three years especially that they are valuable beyond measure,” Edwards said in a prepared statement.
Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, said he doesn’t know where the upper chamber stands on that proposal, but said he’s personally supportive of anything that gets teacher pay in Louisiana — which averages around $51,566 annually — closer to the regional average of $55,205.
But, Cortez added, “let’s make sure that the locals are participating as well … If we’re constantly trying to raise [teacher pay] and the locals aren’t doing it, then it appears we’re doing all the heavy lifting.”
Edwards in his statement also urged lawmakers to use the $350 million in excess cash from the current fiscal year for one-time expenditures, like building a new bridge over the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge.
“The support for the bridge is there and, without question now, so is the money to get this project started,” Edwards wrote.
The governor previously asked lawmakers to stow away $500 million for the nearly $2 billion project to signal to the federal government and private businesses that Louisiana is serious about constructing the bridge. House lawmakers instead put that cash in a separate fund, without dedicating it to the Mississippi River project.
Cortez on Monday said he’s not convinced that parking half-a-billion dollars in a fund for the new bridge is the best use of state resources when “you don’t even have the path for the bridge, you don’t have a federal Environmental Impact Statement, you don’t have anybody pricing what the tolls would be.”
Edwards, a Democrat, also wants lawmakers to set aside $26 million to fund a $100-per-month increase in state supplemental pay for local police and firefighters. House Republicans balked at that idea and removed it from the budget legislation, arguing that local governments should pick up the tab. They added that Louisiana is the only state in the nation to provide that support.
Cortez said he needs more time to study the issue, though the upper chamber last month approved legislation from Senate Finance Chair Bodi White, a Central Republican, that would provide that supplemental pay bump.
The four-member Revenue Estimating Conference includes Cortez, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and independent economist Stephen Barnes, who works at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Lawmakers can’t spend more state general fund money than what is recognized by the conference.
The improved revenue forecasts come from better-than-expected collections of personal income, corporate and sales taxes. Debbie Vivien, chief economist with the Legislative Fiscal Office, said Louisiana’s economy is still feeling the after-effects of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid.
“Where we stand today is in a superheated economy, and it’s showing up in our revenue,” Vivien said.
The forecast approved Monday expects Louisiana to collect an additional $147 million in corporate taxes on top of the $750 million already anticipated for the fiscal year ending June 30 — though none of that money will be up-for-grabs among lawmakers during the session ending June 6.
Instead, those dollars will go into the Revenue Stabilization Trust Fund, which was created with support from a majority of voters in 2016 to siphon off corporate tax collections when they exceed $600 million annually.
Once that fund reaches $5 billion, up to 10% can be spent on construction projects and roadwork. Otherwise, the fund can only be accessed by lawmakers through a two-thirds vote to use in an undefined emergency.
Dardenne, Edwards’ chief budget architect, said he hopes bond rating agencies take note of the fund when evaluating Louisiana’s financial stability.
“That’s a tremendous additional pot of money that we have totally separate from the rainy day fund,” Dardenne said. “It’s another savings account.”