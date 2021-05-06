The sponsor of a bill that would divide the parks and recreation system for East Baton Rouge Parish said Thursday he is confident his proposal will win Senate approval.

"I am going to pass the bill," said Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, who is also chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

A scaled-down version of his original proposal cleared the Senate Local & Municipal Affairs Committee 5-1 on Wednesday night, sending the measure to the full Senate for debate.

White originally proposed carving out three new recreation districts from the setup that oversees 182 parks and other attractions in East Baton Rouge Parish, which is known as BREC.

The new recreation districts initially proposed included St. George, Zachary and Central.

Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, who like White represents a significant part of St. George, successfully amended the bill to remove St. George.

That means even if the bill wins final approval, residents of the unincorporated area in the southeastern part of the parish, which may become a city, would remain part of BREC.

"Once I started looking at the issue and studying it more closely and talking to constituents I decided that I wanted the areas I represent, which is a good bit of St. George, to stay in the BREC system," Foil said Thursday.

BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson, while still opposed to the bill, said Thursday taking out St. George means BREC would see a loss in property tax revenue of about $4.5 million per year rather than roughly $17 million.

"It is a significant impact," Wilson said of the change.

Property tax revenue to support BREC totals about $2.5 million per year from Central and $2 million from Zachary.

White and other backers, including Zachary Mayor David Amrhein, said the change is needed because BREC has failed to deliver on promises to their areas, and that smaller recreation districts would be better run.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, a former legislative colleague of White's, said Thursday she met with the senator after he introduced the bill in hopes issues could be resolved.

"I do oppose the breakup of BREC," Broome said.

"We have a nationally-renowned parks system and I believe that this bill is only going to create redundant government."

BREC is managed by a nine-member commission, including six named by the Metro Council.

Under the bill, Zachary and Central would have their own superintendents and commissions.

During the meeting, White did not oppose the Foil amendment to remove St. George but could try to put it back in during the legislative process.

He said he represents up to 40,000 St. George residents.

"It depends on my constituents in southeast Baton Rouge," White said of chances he might to try return his bill to its original form.

Wilson said BREC has spent more than $15 million in Central and $7 million in Zachary in the past five years, not including administrative costs and maintenance.

He said funds are not allocated on the basis of how much taxpayers in each area contribute.

District 3 Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who said he does not back the bill in its current form, said the council is set to discuss whether to take a position on the bill May 12.

The Baton Rouge area legislative delegation has not taken a position on White's proposal.

Whether the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus mobilizes against the proposal if it clears the Senate is unclear.

White said some members of the caucus have come to his committee asking for assistance with the financing of their BREC projects.

"I told them I have a BREC project too so we will see," he said.