The Louisiana House on Thursday advanced a Republican measure to roll back part of the state sales tax central to last year’s budget deal, after the top House Democrat changed it to send $42.5 million to early childhood education.
State Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, has pushed the bill because the state “extracted too much” money from taxpayers with its sales tax deal struck last year, evidenced by the state’s current budget surplus.
The House voted 73-21 to advance the bill, which faces a tough road to passage as it heads to the Senate.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has argued the bill would threaten the state’s newfound financial stability. He said he won’t sign any “high-dollar” tax expenditures, like Harris’ measure.
But state Rep. Walt Leger, an ally of the governor and the speaker pro tempore in the House, got on board with Harris’ bill after successfully tacking on an amendment that would take 0.05% of the 0.45% sales tax at issue and redirect it to early childhood education. That represents about $42.5 million a year, he said.
“I don’t support what Rep. Harris is trying to do,” Leger said. “(But) I see it as a vehicle to potentially accomplish something that is transformative to the state of Louisiana.”
The bill would begin shrinking the 0.45% sales tax hike in the 2020-21 fiscal year, ultimately repealing it by 2023. It would represent a $913 million hit to the state general fund over five years, not accounting for Leger’s amendment.
“In order for government to function they have to extract money out of someone’s pocket,” Harris said. “When you do have a surplus that means’ you’ve extracted too much.”