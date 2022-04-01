The Louisiana Department of Insurance issued cease-and-desist orders and license suspensions against two insurance agents for alleged violations of the state insurance code.
LDI says it suspended Kim Marie Holmes’ license to write life insurance policies on March 11 after she was charged with insurance fraud in Ascension Parish on March 3 for allegedly attempting to defraud an insurance company for over $15,948.
Holmes allegedly made material misrepresentations to Farmers Insurance when she filed a renters policy claim following Hurricane Ida by overstating the price of items claimed as damaged or never purchasing items claimed as damaged, according to LDI.
In addition, employment records showed that Holmes worked numerous shifts throughout the time she claimed to be evacuated to another state, according to LDI. Holmes’ apartment complex also received no reports of damage.
"Providing fictitious information to an insurance company for personal gain is a clear indication that Ms. Holmes cannot be trusted to conduct insurance business," Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon wrote in a press release. "I took this action to protect consumers in our state from her participation in the industry."
Another cease-and-desist order and license suspension was issued to Arkansas resident Andrea R. Ceballos on March 21 after she allegedly stole $13,000 from the insurance agency where she worked in Union County. Ceballos held a non-resident license in Louisiana.
Neither Holmes nor Ceballos could be reached for comment.
They both have 30 days from the time of service to request an administrative appeal or the actions will become final.