When state Rep. Charles Owen went searching for his birth certificate last year, he hit a frustrating dead end: under Louisiana law, adoption records are under seal, available only through a court order.
Born in New Orleans, and adopted from the Methodist Home for Unwed Mothers, Owen had re-connected with his birth mother decades earlier. But the lack of access to his own records irked him.
So, Owen, a Republican from Rosepine, drafted House Bill 450. The proposal would allow adults adopted as children, who are at least 24 years old, to obtain an uncertified copy of their birth certificate from the state register of vital records without having to petition the court.
“To me, this is very simple,” Owen said Tuesday at a hearing of the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure, labeling it an issue of “equal protection for people who are trying to find out their name, where they were born and their story as much as they can.”
But the proposal is facing pushback from anti-abortion groups, who argue that it tramples on the agreement Louisiana made with birth parents who chose adoption over abortion.
“We’ve guaranteed confidentiality in the past,” said Benjamin Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life. “We should not go back on that promise to those birth mothers who have chosen adoption.”
Adopted children in Louisiana receive a new birth certificate once their adoption is finalized. The new certificate erases details about their birth families. The state keeps the original birth certificate — with the names of the birth mother and the birth father — under seal.
Owen’s proposal – and the opposition it has engendered – isn’t new for Louisiana’s Legislature.
Before becoming speaker of the House, Clay Schexnayder in 2014 sponsored legislation that would have allowed adults adopted as children to access their birth certificates. The proposal was later amended to provide adoptees with family medical information without identifying details about their birth parents. But the measure ultimately failed.
Louisiana’s adoption records weren’t always off-limits. It wasn’t until 1977 that the state Legislature passed its closed adoption law that placed birth certificates under seal.
However, the law was changed to protect adoptees – not their birth parents – from social stigma, according to Elise Bateman-Lewis, who was adopted as a child in Louisiana. She cited research from University of Baltimore Law Professor Elizabeth Samuels, who studied the trend toward sealed records.
“Her research indicates that records were not closed to protect biological parents from their offspring,” Lewis said. “The records were closed to protect the sanctity of the adoptive family from the public’s prying eye, the child from being named a bastard and possible interference from intrusion of a biological parent.”
Ken Tucker, who was adopted in 1970, got access to his birth certificate thanks to pro bono support from the law firm where he worked as a paralegal. Without those connections, he told lawmakers he wouldn’t have had the resources to unseal his records.
Owen said it’s not fair for the government to keep a record about him from him. But he acknowledged that it’s a “sticky” situation.
“There are a lot of people who went down this path assuming confidentiality, in perpetuity,” Owen said. “It’s wrong to ignore that.”
Clapper said his organization is open to amending the proposal, to make the provision prospective for future adoptions. He also backed an amendment that would allow an adoptee and birth mother to obtain birth certificates through mutual consent. And another amendment that would make the birth certificate available to an adoptee after their birth mother dies.
But, Clapper said, it’s important to provide birth mothers with the option to give up their child without having to disclose their identity in the future.
“When the easiest way for someone to assure confidentiality in their situation is a five, six, seven-hundred-dollar abortion, we’re always going to stand behind confidentiality as an option,” Clapper said.
But adoptees said the measure is about restoring their civil rights.
“I believe that access to one’s own birth certificate, the government document that records one’s birth, is a fundamental right of every citizen,” Lewis said. “This lack of equality robs adopted person of their identity, continuing to treat adopted persons as perpetual children without respect and dignity.”
Owen’s proposal was passed over without a vote. The House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure is expected to reconsider it next week.