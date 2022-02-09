Louisiana's Legislature retained a national law firm to provide outside legal advice on redistricting for a fixed fee of $10,000 a month. But until recently, only a handful of Republican lawmakers seemed to know about the agreement.

Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder hired the law firm, BakerHostetler, in December to "provide the Senate and House with redistricting advice," according to an engagement letter obtained by the The Advocate | The Times-Picayune through a public records request.

The firm will be paid $10,000 per month for redistricting advice and $60,000 per month should litigation ensue, according to the letter. Six attorneys at the firm could work on the case, the letter states.

However, it's unclear how many lawmakers actually had access to that legal advice.

During a debate on the Senate floor Tuesday, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, revealed that she had spoken with an attorney from BakerHostetler about whether her congressional redistricting plan complied with the federal Voting Rights Act. She identified the attorney as Kate McKnight, an elections specialist at the firm. Her pay rate is $670 per hour.

BakerHostetler Engagement Letter. Letter of legislative leaders engaging BakerHostetler law firm to help with redistricting

Under questioning, Hewitt said she didn't know the details of the contract, or who, exactly, McKnight was working for.

“Would she be available that I could ask her about the Voting Rights Act and the existing plan to see ... why she thinks that this complies with the Voting Rights Act?” asked state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans.

“I can’t tell you if she would speak to you or not. I don’t know,” Hewitt said.

“Why wouldn’t she speak to me?” Peterson asked.

“You’ll have to call and ask her. I have no idea. She’s under contract,” Hewitt said.

“With whom?” Peterson asked.

“Ask the Senate President or the Speaker. I don’t know who the contract is between,” Hewitt said.

“Why did you get to talk to her?” Peterson asked.

“Because I’m chairing the committee and drafting the bills,” Hewitt said.

“So only chairmen that get to chair the committee and draft the bills get to talk to the lawyer that’s paid for by the state?” Peterson asked.

“I have no idea,” Hewitt said.

After the exchange, Cortez confirmed that a law firm had been hired. He assured lawmakers that when information "becomes available" from the law firm, "it would be made available to all members of the Senate."

Cortez added, "There has been zero public money spent on the law firm."