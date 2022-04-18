After years of effort, the Gulf Fritillary, scientifically known as the agraulis vanillae, is well on its way to becoming Louisiana’s official state butterfly.
The state Senate voted Tuesday 36-0 to ignore the Monarch butterfly faction, and to crown, after six years of effort, the orange butterfly with golden hues that feeds on the purple passionflower.
Back in 2016, the legislation flew through the Louisiana House on a 94-5 vote but stalled in the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee. That was during a year with three fractious sessions to raise sales taxes enough to cover a deficit of more than $1 billion. The bill never received a Senate committee hearing.
And in 2020 – apparently hoping to avoid the last-minute crunch as the session nears its end – near identical proposals hit both House and Senate chambers at the same time near the beginning of the session. Both were scheduled for a vote in their respective chambers when the COVID pandemic hit and the Legislature abruptly adjourned. When they returned to session later that year, lawmakers were asked to put aside legislation that didn’t focus on the crisis at hand or address other serious matters.
Now, finally, one month past the lifting of the health emergency order that led business closures, masks, social distancing, and vaccinations – all of which have taxed political civility in the Louisiana Legislature – Senate Bill 93 gave eclosion for the Gulf Fritillary’s emergence as the official state butterfly. The designation doesn't cost taxpayers anything, but it does allow the butterfly's likeness to be used on official documents.
“This has been a long time coming. I made a promise to a constituent seven years ago that if I were ever elected that I would bring a bill,” said state Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr., the Monroe Republican who chairs the Senate Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development Committee.
“Fun fact on this: the Gulf Fritillary is the only butterfly that is indigenous to the state of Louisiana,” Cathey testified in committee.
“I’m glad to hear none of the other butterflies are indigenous because they would be upset if we picked one butterfly over the other,” responded Slidell Republican Sharon Hewitt, who chairs the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee that cleared SB93 without objection.
The butterfly is found in both northern and southern parts of the state, as well as in other states along the Gulf of Mexico. But, only in Louisiana does the butterfly feed on the ubiquitous passionflower. In other locations, the butterfly feeds on other plant life.
If approved by the House before the June 6 adjournment and signed into law by the governor, the Gulf Fritillary butterfly on Aug. 1 will be added to pantheon of state symbols.
In addition to the expected alligators, crawfish, sac-o-lait and strawberries, Louisiana has scores of stuff designated as official: honeybees, state insect; Catahoula Leopard, state dog; green tree frog, state amphibian; milk, state drink; two state jellies, mayhaw and sugar cane; and two state official plants, tomatoes in the plant division, sweet potatoes otherwise.