Gov. John Bel Edwards kicked off his monthly call-in radio show just as Louisiana's House neared a vote on overriding his veto of a ban on transgender children competing in sports.

The House failed to override his veto. They were two votes short.

After the vote, the House went into recess. The Senate will convene later in the afternoon.

Edwards reacted to the news in real time on the radio show, saying that he "didn't veto any bills that I thought were in the best interest of the state of Louisiana."

Read more of his live reaction to the news below.

"There is no problem to be solved, on the one hand," Edwards says on the air. "On the other hand, we've been told by the NCAA and others that we put at serious risk championship events like the Final Four."

"I'm told my veto was just sustained in the House on that bill. And so the vetoes are going to stand on both the gun bill, it appears, and the Fairness in Women's Sports bill," Edwards notes on air.

"Obviously no governor wants to have a veto session, but at the end of the day, I didn't veto any bills that I thought were in the best interest of the state of Louisiana," Edwards said. "There were serious issues with just a number of bills."

"One of the things that I regret most about this week is that the conversation is not about COVID right now," Edwards said. "I am very concerned about where we are."

The number of reported COVID-19 hospitalization in Louisiana rose to 844 patients on Wednesday afternoon, according to a noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

That's the highest level since mid-February.

The Department of Health also reported an additional 3,264 confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday. It's the largest batch of new infections since January 15, when the state was in the thick of a deadly, winter surge.