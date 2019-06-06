After a day of negotiating, the Louisiana Legislature agreed to ban marriage for teens under the age 16.

Louisiana’s child marriage bill attracted considerable national and international attention on Sunday when the House stripped out the minimum marriage age, which allowed children of all ages to marry with the consent of parents and the courts.

Will Louisiana set a minimum age for marriage? Lawmakers taking hotly contested bill down to wire The future of legislation that would set a minimum age for children to marry basically will be decided at the beginning of the last day of the…

A conference committee of House and Senate members removed those amendments, set a floor of 16 years old, allowed 16 and 17 year old teens to marry with the consent of parents and a judge who followed a detailed list of criteria that judged age, maturity and other circumstances. Teens could be no more than three years apart in age to get married under Senate Bill 172 by Baton Rouge Democratic Sen. Yvonne Colomb.

All six members of the conference committee, including two who had supported Sunday night’s amendments removing the minimum age, signed the agreement.

The House adopted the report on a 61-36 vote as did the Senate on a 35-2 vote. The measure now goes to the governor’s desk.

In Louisiana's push for minimum marriage age, Conservatives fight for 15 years old Conservatives in the state House fought back a measure to set a minimum age to marry at 17 in Louisiana, heavily amending the bill to allow pe…

Check back with The Advocate for further details